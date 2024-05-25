Restaurant inspections: Scores for La Fiesta Grande, My Thai, Tasty Hot Dog, more

The Food Establishment Inspection Report is a weekly report that appears Sundays. Information is taken from reports provided by the Environmental Health Department, and individual reports can be viewed at its website, http://amarillo.gov/departments/community-services/environmental-health/foodinspections. A numerical grading system is now being used, with a score of 100 points being equivalent to zero demerits.

100 points – No major violation at the time of inspection

85 points – Considered an average score

70 points or below – Requires re-inspection within 24 hours

COS – Corrected on site during inspection

These points correspond to the following letter grades:

A – 90 to 100

B – 80 to 89

C – 70 to 79

F – 69 and below

The following establishments had a score of A/100 during a routine inspection:

Amarillo College Food Pantry, 2201 S. Washington St.

Broken Spoke, 3101 S.W. 6th Ave.

Crossmark, 2201 Ross Osage Drive.

Delvin-Catering, 1300 N. Hughes St.

Lorenzo De Zavala Middle School, 2801 N. Coulter St.

Marble Slab Creamery-Catering, 201 Westgate Pkwy W.

Ridgecrest Elementary, 5306 S.W. 37th Ave.

St. Andrews Episcopal School, 1515 S. Georgia St.

St. Andrews Episcopal School Concession Stand, 1515 S. Georgia St.

St. Joseph School, 4122 S. Bonham St.

The Plaza Restauran- Catering, 2101 S. Soncy Road.

Wal-Mart Bakery # 7349, 7251 Arden Road.

Wal-Mart Meat & seafood #7349, 7251 Arden Road.

Western Plateau Elementary, 4927 Shawnee Trail.

The following establishments had a score of A/100 during a follow-up inspection:

Aldacos Tacos, 3623 S.W. 6th Ave.

Dominos, 5985 S. Georgia St.

Head Hunters Smoke & Vape Shop, 3616 S. Soncy Road.

Heritage Hills Elementary School, 8200 Crestline Drive.

Home2Suites, 7775 E. I-40.

Little Caesars 10th St., 2710 S.W. 10th Ave.

Potato Factory, 4631 S. Western St.

Quick Trip #7914, 7410 Bell St.

Starbucks Coffee Co. #6757, 3240 S. Soncy Road.

Taco Bell #35898, 6256 W. Hollywood Road.

These establishments received the following scores for being out of compliance as stated:

(A/96) ACCDC St. Joseph Campus, 4108 S. Bonham St. No paper towels at hand sink. COS. Floor tiles in kitchen need repair (repeat violation); water damaged ceiling in employee restroom needs repair (repeat violation); restroom door must be self-closing (repeat violation). Correct by 08/14.

(A/91) Amarillo College Café, 2201 S. Washington St. Sanitizer in buckets at improper concentration; expired date marks on some foods in walk in cooler. COS. Food packages must have proper labeling and nutritional information; one hand sink very slow draining and hot water at improper temperature; current invoice for servicing of grease trap must be provided; Certified Food Manager must be on site at all times; CFM certificate must be posted. Correct by 05/28.

(A/92) Amarillo Montessori Academy, 3806 Bowie St. Open bag of cereal removed from original container missing date marks; small cup without handle stored in cereal bag. COS. Test strips needed for sanitizer; no hand sink; unable to verify if employees have food handler certificates. Correct by 05/27. Household refrigerator storing TCS (time/temperature control for safety) foods for students. Correct by 08/13.

(A/98) Avondale Elementary, 1500 S. Avondale St. Uncovered pan of tortilla chips stored next to in-use fan with heavy dust (repeat violation); scoop handle touching cooked beans. COS.

(A/98) Belmar Elementary, 6342 Adirondack Trail. Two light bulbs burned out and one bulb missing a cover inside reach-in cooler; cracked floor surface around drain (repeat violation). Correct by 08/13.

(A/98) Bonham Middle School 5600 S.W. 49th Ave. Paint beginning to peel on prep tables; dust buildup on ceiling next to intake vents (repeat violation). Correct by 08/13.

(A/90) Buffalo Wild Wings, 9511 E. I 40. Wet nesting observed with plastic drinking cups; wet wiping cloths must be stored in sanitizer solution between uses. COS. Certified Food Manager needed; food handler certification needed; dicer block broken and no longer easily cleanable. Correct by 05/28. Rust on interior of meat and produce walk-in cooler doors; duct tape on the top of salad line make table and door of meat walk-in cooler. Correct by 08/15.

(B/81) Burger King, 1314 Ross St. Ready-to-eat ham on counter at make table at improper temperature; sanitizer buckets at improper concentration; several nozzles at both drink dispensers heavily soiled; some foods in refrigerators not date marked; no soap at hand sink in kitchen and men’s restroom; dirty paint scrapers wedged behind rack at three-compartment sink and sanitizer stored in sink; all employee personal items must be stored in a designated area. COS. No food handler certificates; frozen concentration dripping from walk-in freezer onto boxes of food and floor; inside of storage drawer next to make table heavily soiled; PVC pipe leaking below three compartment sink. Correct by 06/17. Several missing tiles or tape on walls throughout kitchen, at ice machine and around three-compartment sink. Correct by 08/13.

(A/98) Café Moonwater, 3313 S.W. 6th Ave. Some foods not labeled. COS.

(A/98) Carries Cakes, 2128 S. Grand St. Scoops touching food in bulk powdered sugar container. COS. Gap at back exit door; current invoice for servicing of grease trap must be provided; Certified Food Manager certificate must be posted and food handler certificates maintained on premises. Correct by 06/20.

(A/94) Continental, 1300 S. Jackson St. Food cans damaged; chemical wipes stored above prep sink (repeat violation). COS.

(A/99) Crestview Elementary, 80 Hunsley Road. Ceiling tiles above mop sink not smooth, water resistant and easily cleanable. Correct by 08/14.

(A/97) Drug Emporium #230, 4210 S.W. 45th Ave. New door sweep needed on rolling door on dock (repeat violation). Grime and old milk on bottoms, racks and doors of milk coolers; small trash cans in stalls in women’s restroom must have lids. Correct by 05/15/2025.

(A/94) Dulceria Guty, 184 E. Amarillo Blvd. Boxes of candy on floor in back room. Correct by 05/15. Food items on shelves without labels; no paper towels at hand sink in restroom; restroom door must be self-closing. Correct by 05/28.

(B/89) Family Discount, 1120 S.W. 15th Ave. Pickles stored at room temperature after opening; debris build-up on soda nozzle and dirty from previous use; no soap for hand washing (repeat violation). COS. Wiping cloths must be stored in sanitizer solution between uses; dust build-up in multiple areas (repeat violation); hole in wall behind sink must be sealed (repeat violation). Correct by 11/18.

(A/92) Family Dollar Store #25045, 2500 S.W 10th Ave. Hand sink used as storage. COS. Food cans dented. COS. Food handlers could not be provided. Correct by 05/31. Mold and debris accumulated in coolers. Correct by 11/19.

(A/95) FujiSan Sushi, 2201 Ross Osage Drive. Sushi rice pH logs not current; hand sink blocked; utensil handle touching sushi in container. COS.

(B/88) Golden Chick, 2808 S.W. 34th Ave. Chicken in warmer at improper temperature; quaternary sanitizer at improper concentration; scoop handle touching top of flour inside blue bin. COS. No Certified Food Manager on site; no paper towels at hand sink in dishwashing area; hand sinks in dishwashing area blocked by containers of flour and used for storing utensils and other items. Correct by 06/04. Food handler certificates must be maintained on premises. Correct by 08/18.

(B/85) Good Day Burritos, 4602 S.W. 45th Ave. Several food containers on make line stored in water bath at improper temperature; unattended chopped meat on cutting board at improper temperature; chorizo in cooler at improper temperature; no sanitizer bucket prepared; several food containers cooling on floor (repeat violation). COS. No food handler certificates; three-door cooler in kitchen not holding at proper temperature; CFM certificate must be posted in view of public; food handler certificates must be maintained on premises. Correct by 06/04. Uncovered foods in coolers; to-go salsa cup used as scoop; unshielded lights over food and utensils near back door; employee personal items must be stored in a designated area. Correct by 08/19.

(A/95) H and L Discount Food Mart, 2701 S.W. 6th Ave. Soda nozzles dirty. COS. Hard water stains in ice machine; soda spills and other debris build-up in soda vending machine. Correct by 11/19.

(A/95) Heritage Hills Elementary School, 8200 Crestline Drive. Foods in warmer cabinet at improper temperature. COS. No hot water at hand sink. Correct by 05/17.

(A/99) Jimmy Johns, 790 S. Buchanan St. Inspection report not posted. Correct by 11/14.

(A/99) Lakeview Elementary School, 6407 Lair Road. Walk-in cooler walls and ceilings not easily cleanable or non-absorbent material (repeat violation). Correct by 08/14.

(C/75) La Fiesta Grande, 7415 S.W. 45th Ave. Food debris build-up on food dicer; soap used in sanitizer buckets instead of sanitizer; employee personal items must be stored in a designated area; grill degreaser and Dawn soap spray stored with food; sanitizer buckets not labeled; paper towel dispenser not working at hand sink next to prep sink; soap dispenser not working in employee bathroom; some utensils dirty with grease build-up stored on dish drying rack; container of chopped onions stored on floor; all food uncovered in hot holding area; scoop handles touching food in containers; containers of salt, pepper and sugar not labeled. COS. Raw ground beef and chicken in walk-in cooler at improper temperature; inadequate air gap at pipes under three-compartment sink; Certified Food Manager certificate expired; walk-in cooler in kitchen not holding at proper temperature; clean equipment stored on dirty shelves. Correct by 05/20.Vent hood dirty with grease dripping over cook top; heavy grease build-up under and around fryers and cook tops. To be corrected by next routine inspection.

(B/88) Lins Grand Buffet, 8440 W. I-40. All wares must be cleaned every 24 hours; employee did not wash hands when returning from outside before handling food. Correct by 05/18. In-use wiping cloths must be laundered daily; rice scoop stored in room temperature water (repeat violation); Molluscan shellfish must not be removed from original container; metal container holding food debris stored in food prep area for multiple days. Correct by 08/13.

(B/89) Lupitas In N Out, 1007 Ross St. Raw chorizo on top of, and next to, cooked or ready-to-eat food; water pitcher stored in hand sink in cooking area; scoop handle touching food in container in walk-in cooler; scoop handle touching top of sugar and flour in containers. COS Current invoice for servicing of grease trap must be provided. Correct by 06/04. Heavy dust debris on fan guards of walk-in cooler; grease accumulating on filters and all around vent hood; heavily rusted racks must be painted or replaced; several lights burned out in kitchen area. Correct by 08/18. Broken cooler must be removed from establishment. Correct by 11/20.

(A/91) Marble Slab Creamery, 201 Westgate Pkwy. W., Employee did not wash hands between tasks; items without dates or time stickers. COS. Containers of food without lids or coverings stacked on top of each other without protection between; thick layer of ice on every inside surface of reach-in deep freezer; old crumbs in bottom of buckets holding clean utensils; old food debris on mixing equipment, waffle makers, and dipping equipment; plastic spoons and sample spoons stored mixed together in a bucket; slime visible on plumbing leaking at connection after air gap,. Correct by 5/13/2025.

(B/88) Market 33, 5811 S. Western St. Container of sanitizer without label in wine serving area; raw chorizo and bacon stored above and next to ready-to-eat onions. COS. Air gap needed at three-compartment prep sink in produce area; food handler certificates must be maintained on premises; water not reaching proper temperature at hand sink for produce; two employee restroom doors must be selfclosing (repeat violation); current invoice for servicing of grease trap must be provided. Correct by 06/17. Ice in walk-in freezer beginning to drip onto boxes of food stored below; heavy ice build-up in reach-in freezer storing clean glassware in wine serving area; hand washing sign needed at hand sinks. Correct by 08/15.

(B/83) Mimi’s Restaurant, 1400 Ross St. Center of beans in deep dish at improper temperature; raw eggs stored on top of ready-to-eat tortillas; chlorine sanitizer too strong; container of cooked chicken out of date; foods in coolers without lids or wrappings; scoop without handle stored in sugar. COS. Build-up inside ice machine; air gap needed for ice machine; faucet leaking at three-compartment sink (repeat violation); current invoice for servicing of grease trap must be provided. Correct by 05/20.

(A/97) Moore Living Center, 400 S.W. 14th Ave. Sanitizer containers at improper concentration. COS.

(B/88) Mr. Gattis, 4412 S. Western St. Food in walk-in cooler at improper temperature; food in walk-in freezer thawed out. COS. Food handler certificates must be maintained on premises; walk-in freezer not holding at proper temperature. Correct by 06/04. Large gap at door to side of building must be sealed and door must be self-closing. Correct by 08/18. Cutting boards heavily scored. Correct by 11/20.

(C/73) My Thai Restaurant, 2029 S. Coulter St. Sticky rice in rice warmer at improper temperature; white rice sitting out at improper temperature; breaded chicken fell on floor then put back into container with other chicken for cooking; liquid poured into flour bin and left, contaminating all flour; same measuring bowl used for raw meats and seafood; raw meat stored next to cucumbers; raw chicken stored next to eggs and tofu; employee picked food off ground with gloved hand and continued working without changing gloves or washing hands; other employees did not wash hands or change gloves between tasks; soap stored next to sauces; no paper towels at hand sink. COS. No dates or time stickers on multiple items. Correct by 05/30. Grease build-up leaking from vent hood. Correct by 08/19. Employee personal items must be stored in a designated area; multiple items without lids or coverings; food containers on rusted shelving in coolers; scoop with handle touching food product; dust/food debris on fans; dumpsters with one lid open and one missing; wood in business must be painted or replaced; hand washing sign needed at hand sink in storage area. Correct by 09/18.

(A/96) North Heights, 607 N. Hughes St. Multiple sheets not recorded up to current date; two different signs above three-compartment sink confusing designation of sink. COS.

(A/98) Original Pine Shed, 5342 Canyon Drive. Bio-film beginning to grow near ice dispensing chute inside ice machine (repeat violation); new light needed in walk-in cooler. Correct by 05/20.

(B/86) Pak A Sak #11, 5900 W. Hollywood Road. Spray bottle of clear solution not labeled; gallon jug of water stored in hand sink; no paper towels at hand sink next to mop sink and hand sink in pizza area; personal drink and hairbrush on prep table (repeat violation); uncovered food in walk-in cooler; ice dripping on boxes of food in walk in freezer. COS. Sanitizer at three-compartment sink at improper concentration. Correct by 05/20. Mouse droppings in multiple areas in establishment; build-up on nozzles of Slushy machine at drive-thru window and nozzles of flavored water dispenser; heavy dust accumulation on filters of ice machine and fans in walk-in coolers/freezers (repeat violation). Correct by 08/15.

(A/94) Pak A Sak #13, 2708 S.W. 58th Ave. Foods in hot holding equipment at improper temperature; no time stickers on foods; hand sink blocked; no soap at single hand sink; kolaches stored in grocery bag; flies in establishment at pizza station and in room with three-compartment sink around uncovered trash can. COS. Hand sink next to three-compartment sink very slow draining; current invoice for servicing of grease trap must be provided. Correct by 05/27.

(A/97) Palace Coffee, 7304 S.W. 34th Ave. SPC 2. Dirty cloths in multiple areas of facility; broken gaskets around outside of reach-in cooler; calcium build-up on bathroom faucets. Correct by 05/13/2025.

(A/99) Papa Murphys, 6032 Bell St. Leak under hand sink near serving line. Correct by 08/13.

(A/90) Rosas Café #22, 3820 W. I 40. Foods at improper temperature in self service line; sanitizer at improper concentration; some salsas and prep vegetables not labeled. COS. Chicken sitting in puddle of defrosted water and blood in container in refrigerator; grease trap left open. Correct by 09/14.

(A/99) Region 16 Cleveland Headstart, 1601 S. Cleveland St. Hand washing sign needed at hand sink. COS.

(A/99) River Road Middle School, 9500 N. UH 287. Dishwasher leaking heavily and water on floor; chronic leak at three-compartment sink faucet. Correct by 08/13.

(A/97) River Road High School, 101 W. Mobley St. All ovens and stoves on and hood vent not turned on. COS. Ice scoop handle touching ice; heavy build-up of dirt/dust on fan in dishwashing room. Correct by 08/13.

(A/97) Rolling Hills Elementary, 2800 W. Cherry Ave. Dishes being towel dried; heavy build-up of dust/dirt on fan in dishwashing room (repeat violation). COS. Standing water on floors in dish room. Correct by 09/15.

(B/87) Rudy’s Country Store & Bar B Q, 3751 W. I-40. Breakfast burritos in hot holding unit in store area at improper temperature; employee washed dishes in three-compartment sink; employee changed gloves without washing hands when switching between tasks; quaternary sanitizer too strong at three-compartment sink; condiments in plastic bags in make table stored in plastic bin on top of dirty rag; ice scoop stored in direct contact with ice in bin for drinks. COS. Scoops used for front line hot hold items stored out of food at room temperature; lid touching food contact surface where hands touch; clean equipment and utensils stacked wet; shelves and fans in walk-in cooler need cleaning; lids needed for sanitary napkin trash cans in women’s restroom. Correct by 09/19.

(A/96) Salad Barn, 5215 S. Coulter St. SPC 100. Sanitizer spray bottles hanging on shelf with clean utensils; lemonade jug and cut grapefruit uncovered in cooler. COS.

(A/99) Sams Club #8279, 2201 Ross Osage Drive. Couple of walk-in freezers dripping small amounts of frozen condensate onto racks/floors; current invoice for servicing of grease trap must be provided. Correct by 11/18.

(A/92) Sams Club Bakery #8279, 2201 Ross Osage Drive. Hand sinks not stocked; chemical spray bottles stored on rack with cleaned decorating tips; no soap at both hand sinks. COS.

(A/96) Sams Club Deli #8279, 2201 Ross Osage Drive. Container of single-serve marinara not date marked. COS. No thermometer in refrigerator storing hot dogs. Correct by 11/18.

(A/96) Sams Club Meat & Seafood #8279, 2201 Ross Osage Drive. No paper towels at hand sink near rotisserie chickens. COS. Easily viewable thermometer needed on hot holding unit for rotisserie chicken. Correct by 11/18.

(A/97) San Jacinto Elementary, 3400 S.W. 4th Ave. Sanitizer bucket solution too strong. COS.

(A/99) Scooters Coffee, 3401 S. Georgia St. Wet wiping cloths must be stored in sanitizer solution between uses. COS.

(A/97) She She Cakes, 7535 Canyon Drive. Sanitizer in bucket too weak. COS.

(A/98) Spring Canyon Elementary School, 20 Buckston Drive, Canyon. No temperature testing devises for ware washing machine that only uses temperature to sanitize. Correct by 05/26.

(A/96) Storyland Preschool, 5001 Millside Road. Hand sink partially blocked by boxes to side of counter. COS. Back door self-closing mechanism not working properly; residential stovetop and oven still in establishment (repeat violation) (have purchased commercial equipment). Must be corrected by next routine inspection.

(A/93) Subway #40446, 7401 S.W. 45th Ave. #2. Sanitizer at three-compartment sink too strong (repeat violation). Correct by 05/20. No Certified Food Manager on site; walk-in freezer not working. Correct by 05/27.

(B/81) Sushi House, 2630 Wolflin Ave. Cooked chicken in reach-in cooler at improper temperature; eggs and beef in make table at improper temperature; cut veggies sitting out at room temperature; bleach sanitizer in dishwasher empty; employee washed hands without removing gloves and did not use soap or dry with paper towels; employees rinsed hands in sink next to hand sink; pots and pans on top of hand sink making it inaccessible to employees. COS. No pH records have been taken on sushi for entire month; partially cooked chicken in establishment without written standard operating procedure for this process; personal drinks in cooking and prep areas; wet rags must be stored in sanitizer solution between uses; tape must be removed from dishes and wares before washing; lid needed on trash can in employee restroom; food prep sink draining too slow. Correct by 05/28.

(A/93) Taco Bell #032694, 4116 W. I 40. Sanitizer too strong. COS. No Certified Food Manager on site; food handler certification needed. Correct by 05/31.

(C/70) Tasty Hot Dog, 1915 S. Washington St., Suite 300. Kolaches on racks at improper temperature; no logs for kolaches, kolaches not made on site; no date marks on TCS foods; no sanitizer prepared; hand sink blocked by table; no paper towels at hand sink; several chemical bottles and open chemical container stored next to ready-to-eat chips; employee personal items must be stored in a designated area; wet cloths must be stored in sanitizer solution between uses; container of raw bacon stored above ready-to-eat foods; scoop handle touching food; several cups without handles used as scoops; wet mops must be hung upright to air dry properly (repeat violation). COS. Unable to determine location kolaches were made; kolaches from unapproved source may not be sold; chlorine test strips needed; food handler certificates must be maintained on premises. Correct by 05/31. Several absorbent wood shelves throughout kitchen must be sealed (repeat violation). Correct by 06/21. Single-use cups stored in bag on floor; containers holding food removed from original packages must be identified with common name of food. Correct by 08/19.

(A/96) Thai Cuisine, 4041 S. Washington St. Bean sprouts and minced garlic at improper temperatures; cell phone at food prep table. COS. Current invoice for servicing of grease trap must be provided next week when serviced.

(A/98) The Bread Box, 2801 Civic Circle. Gap along top and bottom of back screen door (repeat violation); several holes in walls throughout establishment; missing floor vinyl tiles to be replaced if in food prep areas. Correct by 05/17/2025.

(B/85) The Plaza Restaurant, 2101 S. Soncy Road. Honey with cilantro and chili flakes sitting out, needs to be refrigerated; tags on food containers without dates; frozen tilapia thawing in packages in walk-in cooler; chip containers unlabeled. COS. Ice machine dirty. Correct by 05/20. Employee personal items must be stored in a designated area; uncovered containers with food stacked on top of each other with no protection between (repeat violation); multiple items without lids or coverings (repeat violation): multiple cutting boards deeply scored (repeat violation); dusty fans and food debris in two reach-in coolers; light bulbs missing inside reach-in cooler, another burned out. Correct by 08/13.

(A/99) Toot ‘n Totum #1, 1500 S. Washington St. Wiping cloths must be stored in sanitizer solution between uses. COS.

(A/98) Toot ‘n Totum #6, 211 S. Western St. Excess ice build-up in ice cream freezer; coke spills on floor in soda dispensing area, some cabinets dirty (repeat violation). Correct by 11/15.

(A/98) Toot ‘n Totum #59, 3601 S.W. 45th Ave. Cappuccino machine dirty inside. COS. Dust on several pieces of equipment and shelves holding food; soda syrup splashed on wall near distribution lines and spilled on floor. Correct by 05/14/2025.

(A/92) Toot ‘n Totum #61, 5300 Canyon Drive. Sanitizer too strong. COS. Spilled drinks in several areas; trash in walk in cooler and dry storage areas (repeat violation). Correct by 05/20. No Certified Food Manager on site; no quaternary sanitizer test strips. Correct by 06/05.

(A/96) Toot ‘n Totum #62, 3701 S.W. 6th Ave. Hot dogs at improper temperature; wiping cloths must be stored in sanitizer solution between uses. COS.

(A/95) Toot ‘n Totum #97, 950 S. Buchanan St. Lettuce and tomatoes at improper temperature, sitting out more than four hours; hot dogs thawing on top of soda machine dispensers. COS. Thick layer of ice on food products in ice cream freezer (repeat violation). Correct by 08/14.

(A/99) Trailhead Coffee Co., 15195 I H 27. Permit number not posted on driver side of trailer. Correct by 08/13.

(A/93) Treehouse Childrens Academy, 7701 S. Coulter St. Towel under shelves holding clean cooking trays; dust and food debris build-up on some shelf surfaces. COS. No Certified Food Manager; food handler certification needed. Correct by 05/24.

(B/89) Tru by Hilton, 2202 S. Soncy Road. Spray bottle of sanitizer not labeled; both hand sinks in kitchen blocked or contained equipment. COS. No certificate for food handler on duty; shredded cheese in refrigerator not dated correctly; metal stem thermometer not working; no towels at hand sinks in kitchen. Correct by 05/28.

(A/94) United Supermarket #530 Express, 3552 S. Soncy Road. Sanitizer in bucket tested too weak; sauces from supermarket missing dates; employee personal food must be stored in a designated area. COS.

(A/94) Wal-Mart #7349, 7251 Arden Road. Quaternary sanitizer spray bottle near produce/receiving area too weak; several dented cans on shelves in grocery. COS. Several damaged door gaskets on glass freezer doors in frozen food section. Correct by 08/14.

(A/95) Wal-Mart Deli #7349, 7251 Arden Road. Build-up on lower areas and feet of deli slicer; no towels at hand sink near dish washing area in deli (repeat violation); single-use cup lids that contact food need to be inverted or protected from overhead contamination. COS. Damaged insulation on water lines supplying chemical dispensers in deli area near dish washing area. Correct by 08/14.

(A/97) Wal-Mart #7349 Fuel Center, 7251 Arden Road. Build-up on soda dispenser under nozzles. COS.

(A/98) Water Still, 2728 S. Georgia St. Ice machine soiled near ice dispensing opening; hair on internal baffle on front side; dust, dirt and some trash under racks in dry storage room and under bagged ice freezer in ice room. Correct by 08/15.

(A/99) Woodlands Elementary, 2501 W. Coulter St. Missing or cracked floor tiles near outlet in prep area and next to mop sink (repeat violation). Correct by 08/14.

(A/90) Youngbloods Café & Catering Co., 620 S.W. 16th Ave. Some refrigerators/freezers dirty from previous batter; multiple employees did not change gloves between tasks then returned to handling food. COS. Most food handlers certifications expired. Correct by 05/31. Food in refrigerator stored on ground (repeat violation); carpets around cooking area. Correct by 08/19.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Amarillo Food Establishment Inspection Report for May 26, 2024