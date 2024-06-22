Restaurant inspections: Scores for Holiday Inn WMC, Huds, La Bella Pizzeria, more

The Food Establishment Inspection Report is a weekly report that appears Sundays. Information is taken from reports provided by the Environmental Health Department, and individual reports can be viewed at its website, http://amarillo.gov/departments/community-services/environmental-health/foodinspections. A numerical grading system is now being used, with a score of 100 points being equivalent to zero demerits.

100 points – No major violation at the time of inspection

85 points – Considered an average score

70 points or below – Requires re-inspection within 24 hours

COS – Corrected on site during inspection

These points correspond to the following letter grades:

A – 90 to 100

B – 80 to 89

C – 70 to 79

F – 69 and below

The following establishments had a score of A/100 during a routine inspection:

City Church Outreach Ministry, 205 S. Polk St.

Golden Light Cantina, 2908 S.W. 6th Ave.

Mitch Es, 2300 N. Western St.

Panchos Burgers, 2408 E. Amarillo Blvd.

Skips Salsa, 2300 N. Western St.

Tortilleria Gomez LLC, 2300 N. Western St.

The following establishments had a score of A/100 during a follow-up inspection:

Amigos #524 Grocery, 3300 E. I-40.

Cactus Bar Inc., 4831 S. Western St.

Crazy Larry’s Pit BBQ, 4315 Teckla Blvd.

El Bracero, 2116 S. Grand St.

El Lagunero, 5014 E. Amarillo Blvd.

El Vaquero, 2200 S.E. 3rd Ave.

Family Dollar Store #25045, 2500 S.W. 10th Ave.

Flex Nutrition, 204 23rd St., Canyon.

Garden Fresh Fruteria La Hacienda, 1821 S.E. 3rd Ave.

Metropolitan, 9181 Town Square Blvd., Suite 120.

Mitch Es Catering, 2300 N. Western St.

Murphy Express #8685, 2109 S. Western St.

Primrose School of Amarillo Southwest, 4535 Van Winkle Drive.

Sushi Express Amarillo LLC, 7402 S. W. 34th Ave.

Taco Bell #032697, 611 23rd St., Canyon.

Thai Thai Restaurant, 2515 S. Grand St.

Toot ‘n Totum, 5805 S. Georgia St.

These establishments received the following scores for being out of compliance as stated:

(A/98) ABC Learning Center, 4333 S.W. 51st Ave. Can opener blade must be replaced; rust on top inside ice machine. Correct by 09/16.

(A/98) Another Chance House Inc., 209 S. Jackson St. Food uncovered in refrigerator. Correct by 09/16.

(A/98) Canyon Popcorn Co., 2304 4th Ave., Canyon. Food handler certificates needed. Correct by 06/27.

(B/89) Church’s Chicken, 11215 E. I-40. In-use tongs stored on soiled surface; no paper towels at hand sink; cardboard box storing batter on rack across from fryer heavily soiled from oil/grease; scoops touching food. COS. Food handler certificates needed and must be maintained on premises; coving in walk-in cooler separated from wall and taped must be sealed; water pooling on floor around ice machine. Correct by 07/18.

(A/90) Dickey’s BBQ, 11215 E. I-40. Food without date marks; sanitizer stored on floor throughout kitchen; no paper towels at hand sink. COS. Food handler certificates needed. Correct by 07/18.

(A/95) Dollar General Corp #1608., 4210 S.W. 45th Ave. Dust on several shelves holding packaged food (repeat violation); food handler certificates needed. Correct by 06/17. No thermometers in refrigeration units. Correct by 06/28. Leak near mop sink must be repaired. Correct by 09/16.

(B/81) Dunkin Donuts/Baskin Robbins, 4411 S. Soncy Road. Lightly covered thawing foods stored under frozen condensation build-up on bottom of cooling unit in walk-in refrigerator; build-up near ice chute in ice machine; build-up on warming trays in hot breakfast prep area; heavy build-up on espresso machine and milk steam wand; uncapped bottles of chemical stored under three-compartment sink; employee personal drinks must be stored in a designated area; uncovered bagels in walk-in freezer; knives stored in an area of sandwich refrigerator not easily cleanable; single-use cup and spoon stored in food products used as scoops; single-use containers stored with food side up. COS. Drop plate in ice machine cracked and damaged no longer smooth and easily cleanable; shaker of seasoning not labeled; build-up and spills in reach-in refrigerator in drink area; dust build-up on intake vents on ceiling and under hood over cooking equipment. Correct by 06/24. Sprinkles stored uncovered in prep area; equipment no longer functional must be removed from establishment; torn and damaged gaskets on two under counter coolers near drive-thru window; build-up on floor under equipment in beverage and donut areas. Correct by 09/11.

(A/97) Dutch Bros Coffee, 8749 Bent Tree Drive. Sponges in use at three-compartment sink; box of single-use cups stored on floor. COS.

(A/93) Express Mart, 913 W. Amarillo Blvd. Jar of pickles at improper temperature; substance build-up on ice dispenser. COS. Soda spill behind soda dispenser (repeat violation). Correct by 12/15.

(B/88) Freddies Fish & Grill, 1309 Dumas Drive. Fish holding at improper temperature; chef used mouth to put on gloves then proceeded to handle food; ice machine is broken; reach-in cooler not working. COS. Wiping cloths must be stored in sanitizer solution between uses; fries stored next to hand sink without splash guard; multiple utensils stored in container of water at improper temperature; vent hoods dirty and must be cleaned. Correct by 10/16.

(A/99) Gladys Rib Shack Mobile, 1013 W. Amarillo Blvd. Wood door must be painted (repeat violation). Correct by 10/16.

(B/89) Golden Light Café, 2908 S.W. 6th Ave. Tomatoes, raw meat and mushrooms holding at improper temperatures; raw meat stored on top of cardboard (repeat violation). COS. Heavy ice build-up on open bacon package in freezer in dry storage area. Correct by 09/15. Dust and dirt build-up in walk-in cooler (repeat violation); heavy build-up on broken wood in walk-in cooler (repeat violation). Correct by 10/15.

(C/75) Holiday Inn West Medical Center, 8231 W. Amarillo Blvd. Open bag of cut lettuce in walk-in cooler not date marked; condensate dripping onto open package of mango in walk-in freezer; heavy mold on cut red onions in walk-in cooler; heavy build-up on tea nozzle on tea urn; metal stem thermometer out of calibration. COS. Build-up on can opener blade; dried food build-up on dicer blade and block; mold build-up on full sheet pan on speed rack in walk-in cooler; uncapped bottle of chemical stored on large warmer cabinet; yellow bottles of chemical stored over clean utensils and food contact surfaces near ice machine. Correct by 06/21. Leak under sink in bar; an irreversible registering temperature indicator is needed to check hot water sanitizing dish machine in kitchen; quaternary sanitizer test strips needed; no towels at hand sink in kitchen; melted, rough and damaged handles on spatula and knives in kitchen; torn door gaskets on reach-in line cooler and walk-in freezer doors; heavy condensation leaks with ice accumulation in walk-in freezer; open cup of white substance unlabeled on counter behind bar; mold and other build-up on walk-in cooler shelves; Certified Food Manager certificate must be posted in view of public. Correct by 07/01.

(A/99) Hookah Star, 2514 Paramount Blvd. Stand-up household cooler must be replaced with commercial unit (repeat violation). Correct by 06/12/2025.

(A/91) Huds, 4411 Bell St. Box of raw chicken thawing overnight at room temperature on drying rack; employee cracked raw eggs then handled tortillas without changing gloves or washing hands. COS. Condensate dripping onto boxes of food in walk-in freezer; covered trash can needed in women’s restroom; food handler certificates needed. Correct by 09/16.

(C/77) Huds, 7311 W. Amarillo Blvd. Raw chicken stored above raw bacon and ground beef; sanitizer in three-compartment sink too strong; chemicals stored above ice machine; degreaser in unlabeled spray bottle; all cloths must be stored in sanitizer solution between uses; scoops with handles touching food items. COS. Salsa and cut jalapenos at room temperature; eggs over ice at improper temperature. Correct by 06/17. Multiple priority violations indicate active managerial control is not occurring. Correct by 06/24. Multiple items out of date; one hand sink used as dump sink; multiple food items unlabeled. Correct by 06/25. Multiple food items uncovered; dust or old food debris on multiple surfaces. Correct by 12/12.

(A/93) Jasons Deli, 7406 S.W. 34th Ave. Employee did not wash hands between changing tasks; scoop handles touching food items. COS. Employee items must be stored in a designated area; dust or old food debris on multiple surfaces; plumbing below hand sink leaking into a bucket. Correct by 10/12.

(A/99) KFC, 316 E. Amarillo Blvd. Employee reached in sanitizer bucket then proceeded to make table without washing hands. COS.

(A/94) Kwik Stop, 937 S. Grand St. Discolored build-up on drop plate and surrounding areas in ice machine; chlorine sanitizer too weak; two chemical spray bottles not labeled. COS.

(C/75) La Bella Pizzeria Hillside, 7230 Hillside Road. Chocolate and caramel syrups at room temperature; lasagna in cooler out of date; employee prepping food with torn gloves; sanitizer and detergent buckets not labeled; container of Alfredo sauce not date marked; keys and employee food left on prep table; wet wiping cloths must be stored in sanitizer solution between uses; single-use cups used as scoops (repeat violation). COS. Sanitizer at three compartment sink too strong. Correct by 06/20. Food handler certificates needed. Correct by 06/27. Containers of powder not labeled; clean dishes stored on dirty shelves above three-compartment sink; accumulation of dust on all ceiling air vents; cardboard used to line stainless steel shelves. Correct by 09/15.

(B/88) Little Laos, 3811 S.W. 6th Ave. Eggs stored above vegetables in walk-in refrigerator; chef did not wash hands after smoking; employee handled food without gloves; food not labeled; no food thermometer. COS. Utensils in sauce; utensil kept in standing water; plastic spoons reused. Correct by 09/12.

(B/87) Macaroni Joes, 1619 S. Kentucky St., D-1500. Lettuce and cherry tomatoes at improper temperature; flank steak in walk-in out of date; pasta in reach-in cooler not dated. COS. Frozen beef stored on floor in freezer; hot holding sauces uncovered under dirty air vent; bulk foods not labeled; debris build-up on areas near prep table and air vents over sauces (repeat violation); salt and sauces near prep table in dirty containers from previous use; food handler certificates must be maintained on premises. Correct by 09/12.

(A/98) McDonalds, 3320 S. Coulter St. One piece of equipment fraying on dispensing area; walk-in freezer pipes dripping ice on boxes; food/drink debris on non-food contact surfaces such as orange juice dispenser and blender lids. Correct by 12/15.

(A/94) Old Santa Fe Lounge, 4901 S. Western St. Several items in cooler at improper temperature. COS. No test strips for Chlor-Tabs. Correct by 06/24. Hole in wall above urinal in men’s restroom and ceiling above hand sink peeling. Correct by 06/12/2025.

(A/94) Pak A Sak #9, 6001 S. Coulter St. Sanitizer at three-compartment sink too weak. Correct by 06/21. Test strips on site not in good condition and not usable; thermometer not reading correct temperature in hot hold in consumer area. Correct by 06/28. New seal needed at back door. Correct by 09/16.

(B/85) Pak A Sak #14, 6320 Bell St. Sanitizer at three-compartment sink at 0 ppm concentration (repeat violation); employee put on gloves without washing hands to prep food; kitchen cleaner spray not labeled; no soap at hand sink in back pizza prep area (repeat violation); no paper towels at hand sink by three-compartment sink (repeat violation); pizza boxes stored on ground. COS. Some food handler certificates expired. Correct by 06/27. Hand sinks slow draining. Correct by 09/15.

(A/94) Popeyes, 5409 S. Coulter St. Gloves and a container lid stored in one hand sink (due to continued repeat violations a reinspection fee was issued); no paper towels at hand sink (repeat violation); employee phone stored on shelf next to food for service; to-go bowl used as scoop in container of fried chicken. COS. Ice scoop stored in dirty container; accumulation of food debris on shelves in reach-in cooler (repeat violation); walk-in freezer door not closing properly; heavy ice accumulation on walk-in freezer fans; ice dripping on shelves and food stored below. Correct by 09/10.

(B/85) Road Ranger Travel Center 286, 11215 E. I-40. Cut tomatoes at improper temperature in cold hold unit; sausages and taquitos on hot roller at improper temperature; pizza boxes, ice cream and several boxes of food in walk-in freezer covered in frozen condensation from damaged unit; no date marks on pizza trays in cooler; tortillas in walk-in cooler without protective covering; raw pork thawing in container of water on prep table. COS. Walk-in freezer damaged and must be repaired. Correct by 06/28.

(B/86) Rosas Café & Tortilla Factory #11. Roasted jalapenos and grilled vegetables stored on shelf at improper temperature; raw chicken and raw pork tamales stored above ready-to-a food in walk-in cooler; several flies in kitchen area; door propped open; clean equipment and utensils stacked wet; scoop in tomatoes with handle touching top of tomatoes. COS. No Food Manager on site; current invoice for servicing of grease trap must be provided. Correct by 06/24.Clean wiping cloths stored on floor in dry stock room; seals for warmer broken on main prep line by front register; bio-film beginning to grow in ice machine. Correct by 09/12. Dust and food debris on shelves in make area; dust on ice machine filter guard; heavy dust accumulation on fan; litter and pallets around dumpsters need to be removed and cleaned; Certified Food Manager certificate must be posted in view of public. Correct by 10/12.

(A/97) Sams Club Deli #7676, 8952 Westgate W. Pkwy. Sanitizer bottle hanging on cart with food. COS.

(A/94) S.E.A. Market, 2632 S.W. 34th Ave. No Certified Food Manager; food handler certificates needed (repeat violation); produce in coolers packaged by distributor must be labeled; items packaged by distributor must be labeled with quantity of contents. To be corrected by 06/28.

(A/90) Sonic Drive In, 7100 Bell St. Front cold hold table not holding food at proper temperature; hot dogs in walk-in cooler not date marked. COS. Clean utensils and equipment stored on dirty shelves. Correct be 06/21. Back door must be self-closing; ice accumulating on walk-in freezer fans and dripping onto boxes of food. Correct by 09/16.

(A/96) Starbucks, 5501 Plum Creek Drive. Chemical spray bottles stored over cold brew coffee in back room; ice scoop stored on top of ice machine in back room. COS.

(A/96) Starbucks Coffee #57881, 5140 S. Coulter St. Sanitizer at three-compartment sink too strong; boxes of single-use items and almond milk stored on floor. Correct by 06/21.

(A/98) Subway #44332, 1501 S. Coulter St. No thermometer in reach-in cooler. COS.

(A/98) Subway #6176-208, 2004 S. Coulter St. Ice scoop stored on top of ice machine. COS. Heavy build-up on shelves in walk-in cooler. Correct by 12/16.

(A/98) Tammes Tender Touch Too, 1009 S. Highland St. Frozen foods stored in hand sink; no paper towels at hand sink. COS.

(A/99) The 806, 2812 S.W. 7th Ave. Back door not tightly fitted (repeat violation). Correct by 09/15.

(A/90) Toot ‘n Totum #79, 6802 Wolflin Ave. Nacho cheese expired; raw eggs and bacon stored over ready-to-eat foods in open air display refrigerator. COS. No Certified Food Manager; build-up on refrigerator and freezer doors in prep kitchen; debris and spills on floor of walk-in cooler. Correct by 07/01.

(B/86) Toot ‘n Totum #89, 4501 S. Soncy Road. Self-serve hot dogs on roller grill at improper temperature; chili expired; sliced cheese in walk-in cooler expired. COS. Leak under hand sink near drink dispensers; build-up on floor of walk-in cooler and freezer floors and doors (repeat violation); Certified Food Manager certificate must be posted in view of public. Correct by 06/24. Hand sink in kitchen must be securely anchored to wall. Correct by 09/11.

(A/97) Town Square Nutrition, 7200 S.W. 45th Ave. Air gap needed between drain pipe and flood level of floor drain at three-compartment sink; air gap between water supply inlet and flood level rim of plumbing fixture must be at least twice the diameter of the water supply inlet and not less than one inch. Correct by 06/21,

(A/92) Tropical Smoothie Café, 4280 S. Soncy Road, Suite 100. Sliced tomatoes at improper temperature in top of refrigerator near drive-thru window; plumbing line leaking below hand sink near drive-thru window; heavy build-up on blender pitcher rinser. COS. Broken and missing floor tiles along production line near entrance to back room. Correct by 03/10/2025.

(A/97) United Supermarket #530, 3552 S. Soncy Road. Wet wiping cloths must be stored in sanitizer solution between uses; overhead part of display cooler containing fish dripping water onto tray of raw shrimp. COS. Ice accumulation on cooling fans in walk-in cooler. Correct by 09/10.

(A/95) United Supermarket #530 Deli, 3552 S. Soncy Road. Wet paper towels in hand sink. COS. Walkin cooler fans leaking onto box of food; clean equipment stacked wet (repeat violation); accumulation of dust on cooling fans in walk-in cooler. Correct by 09/10.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Amarillo Food Establishment Inspection Report for June 23, 2024