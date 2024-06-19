Restaurant inspections: Popular Pensacola chicken spot cited for rodent droppings

Here's the breakdown of recent restaurant inspections in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties for the week of June 10-16. Florida's restaurant owners are not required to post restaurant inspection results where guests can see them. So, every week, we provide that information for you.

During the latest round of inspections from the Department of Business and Professional Regulation, four restaurants received a high-priority violation, and 21 restaurants passed their first inspection with zero violations.

Database: Escambia and Santa County restaurant inspections

Disclaimer: The Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation describes an inspection report as a ‘snapshot’ of conditions present at the time of the inspection. On any given day, an establishment may have fewer or more violations than noted in their most recent inspection. An inspection conducted on any given day may not be representative of the overall, long-term conditions at the establishment.

Four restaurants receive high-priority violations

Mobile food dispensing vehicle

Inspection details: Routine inspection on June 13

Follow-Up Inspection Required: Violations require further review, but are not an immediate threat to the public.

Total violations: Four total violations, with three high-priority violations

High Priority - Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Observed approximately four live flying insects around three compartment sink location. **Warning**

High Priority - Stop sale issued on time/temperature control for safety food due to temperature abuse. Observed the following in reach in cooler: Held over 24 hours - grouper 55 degrees Fahrenheit, chicken 54/44 degrees Fahrenheit, pork 55 degrees Fahrenheit.

High Priority - Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed the following in reach in cooler: Held over 24 hours - grouper 55 degrees Fahrenheit, chicken 54/44 degrees Fahrenheit, pork 55 degrees Fahrenheit. See stop sale. **Warning**

Mobile food dispensing vehicle

Inspection details: Routine Inspection on June 13

Follow-Up Inspection Required: Violations require further review, but are not an immediate threat to the public.

Total violations: Two total violations, with one high-priority violation

High Priority - Operating with an expired Division of Hotels and Restaurants license.

1504 W. Intendencia St.

Inspection details: Routine Inspection on June 14

Follow-Up Inspection Required: Violations require further review, but are not an immediate threat to the public.

Total violations: Eight total violations, with one high-priority violation

High Priority - Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Observed three live flying insects in the following areas: one in dish washing location and two in main kitchen location. **Warning**

2640 Creighton Road

Inspection details: Complaint Partial Inspection on June 12

Follow-Up Inspection Required: Violations require further review, but are not an immediate threat to the public.

Total violations: One total violation, with one high-priority violation

High Priority - Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Seven rodent droppings observed in dry storage area connected to prep area. Manager swept and sanitized area during inspection. **Corrected On-Site** **Admin Complaint**

21 restaurants got perfect scores on their health inspections

These restaurants met all standards during their June 10-16 inspections and no violations were found.

What agency inspects restaurants in Florida?

Routine regulation and inspection of restaurants is conducted by the Department of Business and Professional Regulation. The Department of Health is responsible for investigation and control of food-borne illness outbreaks associated with all food establishments.

How do I report a dirty restaurant in Florida?

If you see abuses of state standards, report them and the Department of Business and Professional Regulation will send inspectors. Call the Florida DBPR at 850-487-1395 or report a restaurant for health violations online.

Get the whole story at our restaurant inspection database.

What does all that terminology in Florida restaurant inspections mean?

Basic violations are those considered against best practices.

A warning is issued after an inspector documents violations that must be corrected by a certain date or within a specified number of days from receipt of the inspection report.

An administrative complaint is a form of legal action taken by the division. Insufficient compliance after a warning, a pattern of repeat violations or existence of serious conditions that warrant immediate action may result in the division initiating an administrative complaint against the establishment. Says the division website: "Correcting the violations is important, but penalties may still result from violations corrected after the warning time was over."

An emergency order — when a restaurant is closed by the inspector — is based on an immediate threat to the public. Here, the Division of Hotels and Restaurants director has determined that the establishment must stop doing business and any division license is suspended to protect health, safety or welfare of the public.

A 24-hour call-back inspection will be performed after an emergency closure or suspension of license.

Stay up to date on the latest restaurant news by subscribing to our free Pensacola Eats newsletter, delivered to your inbox every Wednesday. Sign up for the newsletter at profile.pnj.com/newsletters/pensacola-eats/.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Zaxby's Creighton cited for rodent droppings Pensacola inspections