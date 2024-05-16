Restaurant inspections: Live and dead roaches lead to Cathedral City eatery closure

A cockroach infestation led to the closure of one Cathedral City restaurant this week, while another spot earned a "B" grade from Riverside County health inspectors, according to reports conducted May 9 through 16.

Taqueria El Guero in Cathedral City was closed after an inspector observed multiple live and dead cockroaches throughout the facility, as well as flies. This is the restaurant's second failed inspection in a two-year period, so operators will have to attend an administrative hearing prior to a reinspection.

Huerta's Restaurant in Indio also racked up a number of minor violations during its most recent inspection, leading to a "B" grade. The eatery will have an opportunity to raise its score when inspectors return to the facility for a reinspection later this month.

Major violations pose an imminent risk to public health and warrant the immediate closure of a food facility or immediate correction, while minor violations do not pose an imminent public health risk, but do warrant correction.

Facility closure

Taqueria El Guero, 34-481 Date Palm Drive, Cathedral City

Major violation: Observed multiple live and dead cockroaches and flies throughout the facility | Facility closed

Minor violations include: Improper hot and cold food holding temperatures (bottle of Clamato juice measuring 51 degrees; container of guacamole salsa measuring 57 degrees); missing shell stock tags for a large bag of raw oysters and a tray of oysters; multiple areas for vermin to enter facility; observed opened bags of sugar, salt and rice stored on shelving; utensils and equipment in need of repairs and cleaning; floors, walls and ceiling in need of repair and cleaning; and others

Facility has been closed. Due to repeated failed inspections within a two-year period, an administrative hearing will be held

0 major violations, 19 points deducted

Huerta's Restaurant, 44-216 Jackson St., Indio

Minor violations include: Hands not washed at proper sink; observed person in charge handle raw carnitas meat with bare hands; no sanitizer present in the kitchen area during food preparation; lack of food separation leading to possible contamination (uncovered foods stored inside cooler, bag of celery stored inside a bin of boiled shrimp, baskets of chips stacked and uncovered near salsa; a large bin of raw meat, milk crates containing food items and buckets of food items stored inside cooler directly on the floor and two trays of raw chicken stored on top of a tray of beef inside freezer; utensils and equipment in need of repairs and cleaning; floors, walls and ceiling in need of repair and cleaning; and others

"B" card posted and a reinspection date has been set for May 29

Grade A restaurants

An “A” grade, or a score of 90 to 100 points, means a restaurant passed an inspection and met minimum health standards.

Cathedral City

Don & Sweet Sue's Cafe, 68-955 Ramon Road, Suite 1

Coachella

Del Taco, 52-119 Harrison St.

Jack in the Box, 52-144 Harrison St.

KFC, 49-950 Harrison St.

Little Caesar's, 50-057 Harrison St., Suite H

McDonald's, 50-090 Harrison St.

Desert Hot Springs

Desert Hot Springs Spa Hotel, 10-805 Palm Drive

Dillon's Burgers & Beers, 64-647 Dillon Road

Indio

Dairy Queen Chill & Grill, 81-983 Indio Blvd.

McDonald's (inside Walmart), 82-491 Avenue 42

La Quinta

Nothing Bundt Cakes, 46-660 Washington St., Suite 10

Pieology, 79-024 Highway 111, Suite 103

Starbucks, 78-752 Highway 111

Yogurtland, 79-174 Highwy 111, Suite 103

The Quarry at La Quinta, 1 Quarry Lane

Palm Desert

Blazing King BBQ & Hotpot, 72-600 Dinah Shore Drive

Larkspur Grill, 45-350 Larkspur Lane (passed reinspection)

Pier 88 Seafood & Bar, 72-363 Highway 111, Suite A

The Carlotta (main restaurant and Carlotta Cafe & Bistro), 41-505 Carlotta Drive

Palm Springs

Palm Canyon Resort, 2800 S. Palm Canyon Drive

Seven Lakes Country Club, 4100 E. 7 Lakes Drive

Las Casuelas Terraza, 222 S. Palm Canyon Drive

Lolli & Pops, 111 N. Palm Canyon Drive, Suite 140

Tommy Bahama Marlin Bar, 111 N. Palm Canyon Drive, Suite 150

Bouschet, 611 S. Palm Canyon Drive, Suite 22

Palm Springs Surf Club (Amala, Drifters, pool patio bar), 1500 S. Gene Autry Trail

Copa Nightclub, 244 E. Amado Road

Rancho Mirage

Panda Express, 34-151 Monterey Ave., Suite 105

Note: No restaurant inspections were reported for the week of May 9 through 16 in Indian Wells.

This weekly report was compiled using restaurant grading reports from the Riverside County Department of Environmental Health, accessible at restaurantgrading.rivcoeh.org/Default.aspx

Ema Sasic covers entertainment and health in the Coachella Valley. Reach her at ema.sasic@desertsun.com or on Twitter @ema_sasic.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Health inspectors close Cathedral City restaurant due to cockroaches