Restaurant inspections: Live and dead roaches lead to Cathedral City eatery closure
A cockroach infestation led to the closure of one Cathedral City restaurant this week, while another spot earned a "B" grade from Riverside County health inspectors, according to reports conducted May 9 through 16.
Taqueria El Guero in Cathedral City was closed after an inspector observed multiple live and dead cockroaches throughout the facility, as well as flies. This is the restaurant's second failed inspection in a two-year period, so operators will have to attend an administrative hearing prior to a reinspection.
Huerta's Restaurant in Indio also racked up a number of minor violations during its most recent inspection, leading to a "B" grade. The eatery will have an opportunity to raise its score when inspectors return to the facility for a reinspection later this month.
Major violations pose an imminent risk to public health and warrant the immediate closure of a food facility or immediate correction, while minor violations do not pose an imminent public health risk, but do warrant correction.
Facility closure
Taqueria El Guero, 34-481 Date Palm Drive, Cathedral City
Major violation: Observed multiple live and dead cockroaches and flies throughout the facility | Facility closed
Minor violations include: Improper hot and cold food holding temperatures (bottle of Clamato juice measuring 51 degrees; container of guacamole salsa measuring 57 degrees); missing shell stock tags for a large bag of raw oysters and a tray of oysters; multiple areas for vermin to enter facility; observed opened bags of sugar, salt and rice stored on shelving; utensils and equipment in need of repairs and cleaning; floors, walls and ceiling in need of repair and cleaning; and others
Facility has been closed. Due to repeated failed inspections within a two-year period, an administrative hearing will be held
0 major violations, 19 points deducted
Huerta's Restaurant, 44-216 Jackson St., Indio
Minor violations include: Hands not washed at proper sink; observed person in charge handle raw carnitas meat with bare hands; no sanitizer present in the kitchen area during food preparation; lack of food separation leading to possible contamination (uncovered foods stored inside cooler, bag of celery stored inside a bin of boiled shrimp, baskets of chips stacked and uncovered near salsa; a large bin of raw meat, milk crates containing food items and buckets of food items stored inside cooler directly on the floor and two trays of raw chicken stored on top of a tray of beef inside freezer; utensils and equipment in need of repairs and cleaning; floors, walls and ceiling in need of repair and cleaning; and others
"B" card posted and a reinspection date has been set for May 29
Grade A restaurants
An “A” grade, or a score of 90 to 100 points, means a restaurant passed an inspection and met minimum health standards.
Cathedral City
Don & Sweet Sue's Cafe, 68-955 Ramon Road, Suite 1
Coachella
Del Taco, 52-119 Harrison St.
Jack in the Box, 52-144 Harrison St.
KFC, 49-950 Harrison St.
Little Caesar's, 50-057 Harrison St., Suite H
McDonald's, 50-090 Harrison St.
Desert Hot Springs
Desert Hot Springs Spa Hotel, 10-805 Palm Drive
Dillon's Burgers & Beers, 64-647 Dillon Road
Indio
Dairy Queen Chill & Grill, 81-983 Indio Blvd.
McDonald's (inside Walmart), 82-491 Avenue 42
La Quinta
Nothing Bundt Cakes, 46-660 Washington St., Suite 10
Pieology, 79-024 Highway 111, Suite 103
Starbucks, 78-752 Highway 111
Yogurtland, 79-174 Highwy 111, Suite 103
The Quarry at La Quinta, 1 Quarry Lane
Palm Desert
Blazing King BBQ & Hotpot, 72-600 Dinah Shore Drive
Larkspur Grill, 45-350 Larkspur Lane (passed reinspection)
Pier 88 Seafood & Bar, 72-363 Highway 111, Suite A
The Carlotta (main restaurant and Carlotta Cafe & Bistro), 41-505 Carlotta Drive
Palm Springs
Palm Canyon Resort, 2800 S. Palm Canyon Drive
Seven Lakes Country Club, 4100 E. 7 Lakes Drive
Las Casuelas Terraza, 222 S. Palm Canyon Drive
Lolli & Pops, 111 N. Palm Canyon Drive, Suite 140
Tommy Bahama Marlin Bar, 111 N. Palm Canyon Drive, Suite 150
Bouschet, 611 S. Palm Canyon Drive, Suite 22
Palm Springs Surf Club (Amala, Drifters, pool patio bar), 1500 S. Gene Autry Trail
Copa Nightclub, 244 E. Amado Road
Rancho Mirage
Panda Express, 34-151 Monterey Ave., Suite 105
Note: No restaurant inspections were reported for the week of May 9 through 16 in Indian Wells.
This weekly report was compiled using restaurant grading reports from the Riverside County Department of Environmental Health, accessible at restaurantgrading.rivcoeh.org/Default.aspx
