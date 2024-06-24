Restaurant inspections: June 11-18 critical violations

The following restaurant inspections with critical violations were conducted by Richland Public Health between June 11 and June 18:

● Cuyahoga Vending/Next Generation Films-Converting Micro-Market, 170 Industrial Parkway, Mansfield, June 11. Equipment holding TCS foods in a micro market did not have an automatic shut-off (critical). Micro market units with TCS foods must have an automatic control that prevents equipment from opening if power failure occurs. Correct by June 20.

● Kroger Company #N836, 1500 Lexington Ave., Mansfield, June 12. Person in charge (PIC) unable to demonstrate knowledge by having no critical violations (critical repeat). Observed no change during rei-nspection. Correct by next standard inspection. Presence of live insects (critical repeat). Observed small and medium-sized black flying insects in the deli area around the second warewashing sink. During fourth reinspection observed significantly decreased amount of flying insects in the deli area and none in the Starbucks area. Facility is to send pest control reports to environmental health specialist (EHSIT) until August where a reevaluation will occur. Ensure cleaning schedule and action plans remain implemented, pest control is contacted monthly, and pests are eliminated. Correct by next standard inspection.

● Romeos Pizza, 523 S. Main St., Mansfield, June 12. Insufficient air gap between the flood rim and the water supply inlet (critical). Observed no air gap on vegetable wash sink. Air gap shall be above flared-out receptor to prevent back siphonage of gray water. Correct by July 10.

● Templed Hills Camp, 5734 Durbin Road, Bellville, June 14. Equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean (critical, corrected during inspection). Observed visible residue on blade of can opener mounted on prep table. TCS foods not being hot held at the proper temperature (critical, corrected). Observed cooked bacon and pancakes on dining room serving line to have internal temperature of 107-109 degrees. PIC discarded pancakes and placed bacon in oven to increase to 165 degrees.

● Subway #30929, 1521 Lexington Ave., Mansfield, June 14. TCS foods not being cold held at the proper temperature (critical, corrected during inspection). Observed 10 pounds of sliced tomatoes to have an internal temperature of 48-52 degrees. PIC voluntarily discarded 10 pounds of tomatoes.

● Cornell Abraxas Group LLC, 2775 Ohio 39 S., Shelby, June 14. TCS foods not being hot held at the proper temperature (critical repeat, corrected during inspection). Observed noodles held within the hot holding box on the front serving line to have an internal temperature of 123 degrees.

● National Parkway Duke/Duchess/BP1186, 1020 National Parkway, Mansfield, June 17. PIC unable to demonstrate knowledge of temperatures and times for safe refrigerated food storage, hot holding, cooling and reheating (critical, corrected during inspection). Education was provided. PIC unable to demonstrate knowledge by having no critical violations (critical repeat). Correct by reinspection June 24. PIC unable to demonstrate knowledge of cleaning and sanitizing (critical, corrected). PIC stated that nozzles for milk creamer units that are not held at temperature are cleaned every other day. Ensure milk dispenser nozzles are cleaned at a four hour cleaning frequency. Employees are not informed in a verifiable manner of their responsibility to report information about their health (critical, corrected). Observed no signed employee illness agreements. Equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean (critical, corrected). Observed milk dispenser tubes to have visible residue and PIC stated they have not been cleaned since the last night shift. TCS foods not being hot held at the proper temperature - above 135 degrees (critical, corrected). Observed pizza in the pizza hot holding unit to be at 117 degrees. PIC voluntarily discarded five slices of pizza. TCS foods not being cold held at the proper temperature (critical, corrected). Observed one box of half-and-half creamer and one box of milk creamer to have an internal temperature of 44-48 degrees. PIC voluntarily discarded creamers. Missing and/or incomplete allergen declaration(s) (critical, corrected). Observed the following to have no allergen statement: pepperoni and Colby/hot pepper cheese cups, bologna and swiss/Colby cheese cups, egg/ham/chicken salad sandwiches, bologna and cheese sandwiches, and peanut butter sandwiches. In-house packaged food labels shall contain the common name of each major food allergen. Presence of live insects (critical). Observed several big and small black flying insects in the back storage, mop area and kitchen area near the drains. Facility is to contact a licensed pest control operator, sanitize the areas and completely rid all evidence of pests by reinspection June 24.

● JAYLAXMI Mansfield Corp. dba/Matt's Mart, 1215 Lexington Ave., Mansfield, June 17. Food employee(s) not washing hands in approved handwashing sink or automatic handwashing facility (critical, corrected during inspection). Observed utility sinks being stocked with handwashing supplies. Additionally, PIC stated that employee wash hands at the utility sink and in the bathroom. Ensure employees are only washing hands at the designated handwashing sink.

● Imagination Childcare Inc., 100 Park Avenue West, Mansfield, June 18. PIC unable to demonstrate knowledge by having no critical violations (critical, corrected during inspection). Food package(s) received in poor condition (critical, corrected). Observed 10 cans (applesauce, green bins, mandarin oranges, mixed vegetables, ketchup, diced pears) with dents on top or bottom. PIC pulled cans from service to be damaged out and returned to supplier. Equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean (critical). Observed can opener with food residue on food contact surface. PIC stated that the can opener is used daily and is cleaned on a weekly basis. Food equipment surfaces not cleaned at required frequency (critical repeat). Observed can opener with food residue on food contact surface. Discussed cleaning can opener every four hours when in use. TCS foods not being cold held at the proper temperature (critical). Observed multiple TCS foods in three-door cooler with an internal temperature between 43-52 degrees. PIC voluntarily discarded products. Improper storage of poisonous or toxic materials (critical, corrected). Observed sanitizer above clean utensil area.

● Domino's Pizza, 625 Lexington Ave., Mansfield, June 18. PIC unable to demonstrate knowledge of cleaning and sanitizing (critical, corrected during inspection). PIC stated that scissors used for food packages are only cleaned once every 24 hours. Ensure scissors are cleaned at a four hour cleaning frequency if used for food packages. PIC unable to demonstrate knowledge of relationship of food safety and safe and adequate equipment (critical, corrected). PIC could not state how to properly calibrate a thermometer. Education provided. PIC unable to demonstrate knowledge by having no critical violations (critical repeat). Correct by reinspection June 25. Handwashing sink not accessible (critical, corrected). Observed handwashing sink in the back area to be blocked by laundry hampers and delivery car toppers. Food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging and segregation (critical, corrected). Observed pizza sauce to be uncovered in times where the line was not busy. Presence of live insects (critical). Observed big and small flying insects throughout the facility , concentrated in the following areas, mop sink, warewashing sink (black bins), by the back door and near the make line. PIC was able to provide the most recent pest control report. Facility is to contact a pest control operator and completely remove all evidence of insects as well as throughout sanitize the areas mentioned. Have report/summary available for review at reinspection June 25. Presence of live rodents (critical). Observed rodent droppings along the handwashing sink wall in the back area. Facility is to contact a pest control operator and completely remove all evidence of rodents as well as throughout sanitize the areas mentioned. Have report/summary available for review at reinspection June 25.

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Richland Public Health restaurant inspections, June 11-18