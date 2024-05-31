Restaurant inspections: Bakery closed again
May 30—Restaurant inspections May 18-May 24
Albuquerque Country Club, 601 Laguna SW (May 20)
Tanoan Country Club, 10801 Academy NE (May 20)
7-Up/RC Bottling Co., 2101 Claremont NE (May 24)
McDonald's, 2200 Central SE (May 24)
Los Cuates North, 4901 Lomas NE (May 24)
First Fruits Christian Academy, 500 Oliver Ross NW (May 20)
Duke City BMX, 1011 Buena Vista SE (May 23)
Whataburger, 200 Menaul NW (May 22)
Jimmy John's, 2132 Central SE (May 24)
Quality Inn and Suites, 6100 Iliff NW (May 22)
Little Bigfoot Day School, 3210 Menaul NE (May 23)
Tino's Catering, 1441 Eubank NE (May 18)
Ancora Transition Services, 148 Quincy NE (May 22)
Aguas Frescas Carlito's Way, 12501 Candelaria NE (May 23)
Sandia Vista Senior Living, 500 Paisano NE (May 23)
Louisiana Meats Market, 520 Louisiana SE (May 23)
Zen Foods, 5701 Gibson SE (May 23)
Roadside Smokehouse, 5701 Gibson SE (May 24)
Antojito Poblanos, 7850 Zuni SE (May 24)
RED
Pastian's Bakery, 3320 Second St. NW (May 20)
Observed facility offering baked goods from their production area with evidence of ongoing rodent infestation throughout the entire facility, and was operating under unsanitary conditions. Unable to get signature due to staff member becoming aggressive. Observed food that is unsafe for consumption. Instructed person in charge that food that is unsafe and not honestly presented must not be served or offered for sale. Foods packaged inside the facility without necessary labeling. Instructed person in charge to correct mislabeled food. Equipment not maintained in good repair. Instructed person in charge to repair or replace components. Nonfood contact surfaces had buildup of soil residues. Items on premise no longer functional. Facility had previously been downgraded on Feb. 26, April 1 and May 7.
Result: immediate closure