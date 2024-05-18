Restaurant inspections: Aye San Bu, Asian Buffet among this week's scores

The Food Establishment Inspection Report is a weekly report that appears Sundays. Information is taken from reports provided by the Environmental Health Department, and individual reports can be viewed at its website, http://amarillo.gov/departments/community-services/environmental-health/foodinspections. A numerical grading system is now being used, with a score of 100 points being equivalent to zero demerits.

100 points – No major violation at the time of inspection

85 points – Considered an average score

70 points or below – Requires re-inspection within 24 hours

COS – Corrected on site during inspection

These points correspond to the following letter grades:

A – 90 to 100

B – 80 to 89

C – 70 to 79

F – 69 and below

The following establishments had a score of A/100 during a routine inspection:

Beer Carts #1, 2, 3, 4, 5 & 7, 715 S. Buchanan St.

Bomb City Bar, 715 S. Buchanan St.

Bushland ISD Junior High, 20101 25th St., Bushland.

Casa Rica Foods, 609 S. Grant St.

Diggity Dog Grill, 715 S. Buchanan St.

Dip N Dots, 715 S. Buchanan St.

Fannin Middle School, 4627 S. Rusk St.

Marghouse, 715 S. Buchanan St.

Midway Alternative School, 1401 23rd St., Canyon.

Oakdale Elementary, 2711 S. Hill St.

The following establishments had a score of A/100 during a follow-up inspection:

Asian Spicy, 5641 E. Amarillo Blvd, Space 300.

Bowie Middle School, 2901 Tee Anchor Blvd.

Jiggle Berry, 3801 Olsen Blvd., Space 3.

Toot ‘n Totum #5, 1500 S. Grand St.

These establishments received the following scores for being out of compliance as stated:

(A/95) Amarillo Urban Air, 7701 W. I-40. No sanitizer prepared; employee items must be stored in a designated area. COS. Ice scoop submerged in ice machine; dispensing utensils must be stored in food with handles above food. Correct by 11/12.

(A/93) Arden Road Elementary, 6801 Learning Tree Ave. Gloves must be changed in between tasks and hands washed; deli meat date marked improperly; uncovered container of cut fruit in cooler. COS. Ceiling in walk in freezer peeling. Correct by 08/06.

(C/76) Asian Buffet, 3347 Bell St. Multiple vegetables, mushrooms and melons out of temperature; chicken in hot holding at improper temperature; sanitizer bucket at improper concentration; scoop with dried food from previous use; employees did not wash hands; sanitizer bucket not labeled. COS. Food handler certification needed; prepped food not date marked; multiple dead roaches in building; wet cloths used for slip resistance under cutting boards; no lid on bulk flour barrel; large amount of build-up behind oven and grills; multiple boxes with garbage and clutter of materials throughout kitchen. Correct by 05/23.

(A/95) Austin Middle School, 1808 Wimberly Road. Heavily rim dented cans in dry storage rack for use; dust and debris on shelves in storage room nearest to dish washing three-compartment sink (repeat violation). COS. Paint beginning to chip on preparation tables (repeat violation); exposed brick on window between serving line and kitchen (repeat violation). Correct by 08/11.

(C/71) Aye San Bu, 5621 E. Amarillo Blvd. Many food items requiring refrigeration found at room temperature in non-working cooler; bag open and seal broken on prepacked Pho noodles in cooler; moldy produce; no sanitizer; no paper towels at hand sink in meat prep area. COS. Various raw animal foods not separated in display cooler; food items packaged on site missing proper labeling; one cooler not working; whole cooked whelks in cooler removed from original packaging not date marked and some with broken shells; many coolers missing thermometers; thawing food covered with cardboard directly touching food; paper directly under food in produce display coolers; build-up on meat saw; dead mice, flies and mice droppings on premises; many boxes of food stored on floor; chicken parts thawing at room temperature in three-compartment sink; no toilet paper in men’s bathroom. Correct by 05/17. Whole cooked whelks in display cooler without label. Correct by 05/24. No self-closing mechanism on exterior doors; shopping carts, equipment, old food, etc. in back of facility in outside fenced area; facility is dirty and needs overall cleaning. Correct by 08/12.

(B/81) Bahama Bucks, 5509 Bell St. No sanitizer bucket or spray bottle prepared. Correct by 05/16. No Certified Food Manager on site; dump sinks used for hand washing; sanitizer test strips needed; hand sink in back prep area near dish washing area not in good condition; no hot water at hand sink in front house area. Correct by 05/23. Walk-in freezer not working properly (repeat violation); unshielded light tube above three-compartment sink; floor tile missing by floor drain under soda machine (repeat violation); trash and food debris under and around equipment on floor; walls dirty with syrup from pumps; food handler certification needed. Correct by 08/11.

(A/93) Bahama Bucks, 1921 S. Western St. Mixer in hand sink. COS. Walk-in freezer full of excess ice. Correct by 05/23. Ice cream on floor in freezer; ice cream scoop in standing water; large amount of standing water near walk-in freezer; areas in front under sinks full of debris and build up; sprinkler head broken. Correct by 08/11.

(B/84) Beef Burger Barrel, 3102 Plains Blvd. Raw hamburger patty boxes recycled to hold single-service utensils; scoop and other utensils full of grease. COS. Heavy left-over food residue in microwave; household pesticide on sink; WD-40 in kitchen area; no soap at hand sink. Correct by 05/17. Finished fries not covered and exposed under heavy grease build-up; heavy grease and food build-up in multiple areas; grease receptacle outside not covered; heavy grease build-up throughout kitchen (repeat violation). Correct by 08/12.

(A/96) Bivins Elementary, 1500 S. Fannin St. Sanitizer at improper concentration. COS. Floor still broken (repeat violation). Correct by 08/06.

(B/86) Blue Sky Asian Market, 5631 E. Amarillo Blvd. Cut yams molded and spoiled; nuts stored in used egg boxes; meat cutter dirty from previous use; bait traps outside container. COS. Ceiling tile missing in restroom in prep area; unused boxes and other equipment packed in multiple areas; water not draining properly into grease trap in employee kitchen. Correct by 09/11.

(A/99) Bushland High School, 1201 S. FM 2381, Bushland. Bucket of pickles on floor in walk-in cooler. COS.

(A/98) Bushland ISD Elementary, 1001 S. Blessen Road., Bushland. Pizza crust boxes on floor in walkin cooler. COS. Ceiling above mop sink not easily cleanable, non absorbent. Correct by 08/07.

(A/99) Bushland ISD Intermediate, 2400 Wells St., Bushland. Heavy dust build-up on fans of stand alone coolers. COS.

(A/99) Canyon Intermediate School, 506 8th St., Canyon. Lights out in locker room, dry storage, and utensil/pan closet (repeat violation). Correct by 08/06.

(A/99) Canyon Junior High, 910 9th Ave., Canyon. Baskets of milk cartons on floor in walk-in cooler. COS.

(A/97) Caprock High School, 3001 S.E. 34th Ave. Single tray of meatballs on line at improper temperature. COS.

(A/93) Catering Kitchen/Basement, 715 S. Buchanan St. Chemicals unlabeled. COS. No thermometer for measuring dishwasher water temperature (repeat violation). Correct by 05/24. Dirty cloths in multiple areas of facility; mops must hang upright to air dry properly. Correct by 08/12.

(A/96) Club Level Bar, 715 S. Buchanan St. No soap and paper towels at hand sink; build-up on soda guns. COS. Drink mixes ingredients stored on floor. Correct by 08/12.

(B/85) Club Level Kitchen, 715 S. Buchanan St. Lunch meats on cold hold at improper temperature; ice bucket stored on floor; toxic chemicals stored with single-use containers and on food prep tables; no soap and paper towels at hand sink; employee items must be stored in a designated area; dirty cloths in multiple areas. COS. Mops must hang upright to air dry properly; in-use Crockpot must be commercial grade. Correct by 08/12.

(A/95) Comfort Suites South, 6318 Ventura Drive. Sanitizer container unlabeled; small diameter probe thermometer needed to check sausage patties; battery in red thermometer needs to be changed. COS.

(A/96) Crumbl Cookies, 3563 S. Soncy Road. Employee handled personal phone then put on clean gloves without washing hands; single use trays stored in box on floor; top trays in refrigerator need to be covered. COS.

(A/98) Fargos, 3600 W. Amarillo Blvd. Floor tiles in women’s restroom missing pieces; hand washing sign needed at hand sink. Correct by 05/06/2025.

(B/83) Fifth Season Inn, 6801 W. I-40. Shredded cheese sitting out at room temperature; employee wearing gloves switched from several tasks without washing hands or changing gloves. COS. No sanitizer available; no thermometers inside reach-in coolers. Correct by 05/13. Food handler certification needed. Correct by 05/20. Dirty cloths in multiple areas of facility; feather duster and toilet paper roll sitting next to cereal dispenser (repeat violation); juice spills inside dispenser (repeat violation); light bulb burned out in reach-in cooler. Correct by 11/07.

(A/99) Forest Hill Elementary, 3515 E. Amarillo Blvd. Several dead insects in kitchen and service areas. COS.

(A/96) Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 3408 S.W. 34th Ave. Bowl used as scoop; food removed from original packaging must be labeled with common name of produce. COS. Cutting board deeply scored; multiple items without lids or other form of covering; crumbs or dust on multiple surfaces. Correct by 09/07.

(B/89) Golden Coral #533, 7220 W. I-40. Container of cherries in syrup, requiring refrigeration after opening, sitting out at room temperature; beef on buffet line at improper temperature; clean equipment stored in walk-in cooler sitting in dirty, rusting container. COS. Clean equipment and utensils stacked wet (repeat violation); ice accumulation in walk-in freezer around cooling fans (repeat violation); in-use Crockpot must be commercial grade. Correct by 08/24.

(A/96) Greenways Intermediate School, 8100 Pineridge Drive. Unwrapped apples on self-service line without utensils. COS. Upper wall/ceiling tile near serving area needs to be secured to be flush with other tiles. Correct by 08/11.

(A/96) Head Hunters Smoke & Vape Shop, 3616 S. Soncy Road. Hot dogs in refrigeration out of date; sponges may not be used for wiping food-contact surfaces. COS. Ice bucket is not food-grade. Correct by 05/20.

(B/86) Home 2 Suites, 7775 E. I-40. Sausage in breakfast self-serve hot cabinet at improper temperature; unwrapped apples on self-serve line without utensils. COS. Certified Food Manager needed and certificate posted in view of public; food handler certification needed; no metal stem thermometer to check internal temperature of hot foods; chlorine test strips needed for dish machine; chemical bottles and cardboard box stored in hand sink. Correct by 05/20.

(A/97) Houston Middle School, 815 S. Independence St. Temperature logs in warmers not filled out (repeat violation). COS. Exit door on north side of cafeteria does not fully close. Correct by 08/07.

(A/99) HTeaO, 715 S. Buchanan St. Dirt, debris and mold build-up in cooler. Correct by 08/12.

(A/98) HTeaO, 7370 Hillside Road. Ice paddle stored on top of ice machine (repeat violation). COS. Rust on shelves over three-compartment sinks and bottom of ice scoop holders. Correct by 08/06.

(A/97) Humphreys Highland Elementary, 3901 S.E. 15th Ave. Uncapped concentrated degreaser container stored in dish washing area. COS.

(A/99) Laila Quick Stop, 2900 S. Western St. Holes in wall, ceiling, and door. Correct by 05/12.

(A/98) Lamar Elementary, 3800 S. Lipscomb St. Damaged hot hold unit on service line; rusted rack in stand up refrigerator. Correct by 08/13.

(A/99) Landergin Elementary, 3209 S. Taylor St. PVC pipe below three-compartment sink leaking. Correct by 08/13.

(A/96) Left Field Bar, 715 S. Buchanan St. Sanitizer concentration too high. COS. Water on floor due to improper plumbing systems. Correct by 08/12.

(B/86) Little Caesars 58th St., 5610 S Georgia St., Suite 200. Open, almost empty container of Smokey BBQ Sauce, requiring refrigeration after opening, on storage rack at room temperature; build-up/debris on tops of flour/spice containers and racks holding clean pizza cutters; foods not properly date marked. COS. Damaged gaskets on doors of make table storing pizza toppings; food handler certification needed. Correct by 05/20. Gap at back exit door must be sealed; flour stored next to hand sink; build-up on several racks. Correct by 08/08.

(B/88) Malcolms Ice Cream, 2100 Paramount Blvd. Several sliced meats stored in steel pan on prep table at improper temperatures; pickle planks stored partially in ice on counter at improper temperature. COS. Several chemical spray bottles not labeled; no Certified Food Manager on site; quaternary ammonium and chlorine sanitizer test strips needed. Correct by 05/24, Several uncovered containers in walk-in cooler and reach-in coolers; pickle buckets stored on floor in walk-in cooler; heavy rust on drying rack in dish washing area. Correct by 08/12.

(A/99) Ms. Piggy’s Custom Bake Shoppe, 6030 S.W. 33rd Ave. Tiles cracked or missing. Correct by 05/12/2025.

(A/96) Murphy Express #5715, 4800 S. Coulter St. Thermometer needed in cooler containing TCS (Time/Temperature Control for Safety) foods. Correct by 05/18. Food stored in containers in restroom. Correct by 08/06.

(A/98) Murphy USA 7251, 4209 Canyon Drive. Wet mop stored in mop sink. COS. No food handler certificates on site. Correct by 05/13/2025.

(A/99) Nacho Libre Mexican, 715 S. Buchanan St. Chi scoop with handle stored incorrectly (repeat violation). COS.

(A/91) Pak A Sak #10, 4200 S. Soncy Road. BBQ sauce left out at room temperature; sanitizer at three-compartment sink not dispensing properly. COS. Thermometers missing in some coolers; dirty nozzles on drink dispensers. Correct by next routine inspection.

(A/99) Panda Empress #2100, 4710 S. Coulter St. Area around mop sink drain needs to be sealed/repaired to be smooth and drains properly. Correct by 08/06,

(A/98) Panhandle Pizza, 715 Buchanan St. Chips stored on floor. COS. Ice scoop well not working. Correct by 09/12.

(A/97) Plum Creek Place, 6800 Plum Creek Drive. Multiple cutting boards deeply scored; dust on fans in reach-in coolers (repeat violation); no light bulb cover in reach-in cooler. Correct by 08/06.

(A/96) Reeves-Hinger Elementary, 1005 21st St., Canyon. Apples in baskets on floor in walk-in cooler. COS. Three-compartment sink missing (repeat violation). Correct by 05/18. Ceiling tile missing behind hood vent and above prep table. Correct by 08/06.

(A/92) Roaster’s Coffee & Tea, 3429 S. Soncy Road. Dish soap in unlabeled squeeze bottle; air gap needed at three-compartment sink drain line; sanitizer bucket stored on floor near espresso machine. COS. Laminate missing from cabinets in some places. Correct by 08/06.

(A/95) Route 66 Grill, 715 S. Buchanan St. No sanitizer prepared. COS. No towels at hand sink. Correct by 05/24.

(A/96) Seed N Feed, 715 S. Buchanan St. Pickled jalapenos, salsa and sour cream at improper temperature; items stacked wet. COS.

(A/96) Sharkey’s Burrito Co., 1612 S. Georgia St. Black beans out of date; chips stored next to hand sink. COS.

(A/99) Smoothie King #2100, 2130 S. Soncy Road., SPC 400. Ice scoop stored on top of ice machine. COS.

(A/95) Sno Ball Cart – 3rd Base, 715 S. Buchanan St. No water at hand sink. Correct by 05/17

(A/97) South Georgia Elementary, 5018 Susan Drive. No lid on open container of degreaser stored in dish washing area; pot and pan degreaser in dispenser at mop sink used to clean floors. COS.

(A/96) Southlawn Elementary, 4719 Bowie St. Air gap needed under fruit and vegetable prep sink (repeat violation); pool noodle wrapped in tape to repair line from vent hood (repeat violation); sneeze guard on serving line too high and does not protect against contamination (repeat violation). Correct by 08/13.

(A/95) Starbucks 80335, 5721 S. Georgia St. Several boxes holding food/single use items stored on floor; build-up on several racks inside refrigerator. COS. Grease trap must be pumped before next routine inspection.

(B/85) TNT Discount, 2801 S.E. 27th Ave. Open jar of pickles in beverage refrigerator at improper temperature; drink dispenser nozzles not sanitized after washing. COS. Backflow prevention device needed on mop sink; Certified Food Manager certificate expired; chlorine test strips needed. Correct by 06/13. Gap at back door must be sealed; exposed insulation near top of door on right side of walk-in cooler must be sealed. Correct by 08/11.

(A/96) Taco Bell #35898, 6256 W. Hollywood Road. Heavy dark build-up on metal grates in hot hold containers; build-up on sides of warming area; shredded plastic coating on underside of equipment over hot holding line no longer in good condition (repeat violation). Correct by 05/17.

(B/83) Taco Villa #17, 5770 W. Amarillo Blvd. Raw chorizo stored above ready-to-eat ham in stand up cooler; raw beef next to ready-to-eat foods in walk-in cooler (repeat violation); old food debris rust on can opener; several employees did not wash hands when changing tasks; foods in stand up cooler without date marks; rag and container of grease stored in hand sink; employee personal items must be stored in a designated area; wet cloths must be stored in sanitizer solution between uses; mops must hang upright to air dry properly. COS. Frozen condensation dripping onto boxes of food in walk-in freezer; heavy dust/debris build-up on several in-use employee fans (repeat violation); vent above make table heavily coated in dust (repeat violation); current invoice for servicing of grease trap must be provided. Correct by 05/24.

(A/97) Tascosa High School, 3921 Westlawn Ave. Black paint beginning to peel off tables north of kitchen. Correct by 08/06. Drink cooler in cafeteria line needs to be repaired (repeat violation). Correct by 08/18.

(A/90) The Barfield, 600 S. Polk St. Butter, requiring refrigeration, at room temperature more than 12 hours; sanitizer buckets test too weak; food without labels; cups and cleaning bottles in hand sink. COS.

(A/96) The Barn Yard, 715 S. Buchanan St. Ice bucket stored on floor. COS. Dirty cloths in multiple areas of facility. Correct by 06/12.

(A/97) Tradewind Elementary, 4300 S. Williams St. Delite pot and pan detergent at dispenser for cleaning floors; Score degreaser for floors at dispenser for three-compartment sink. COS. Hand sink in bathroom slow draining (repeat violation). Correct by 08/07.

(A/94) Ussery Roan Texas State Veteran’s Home, 1020 Tascosa Road. Large ice machine soiled inside. Hard water and mold growing in spout area of ice dispenser. COS. Tape used to keep coffee machine closed; dishwasher leaking water from bottom; build-up inside juice dispensing spout; multiple cutting boards deeply scored; dust on fans in walk-in cooler; no light bulb in reach-in cooler. Correct by 08/06.

(A/96) Walgreens #05618, 5921 Hillside Drive. Several damaged cans on shelves for sale. COS. Certified Food Manager certificate must be posted. Correct by 08/11.

(A/98) Water Tree Amarillo Inc., 1310 S.E. 10th Ave. Missing hand sink. Correct by 05/27.

(A/95) Western Son Bar Cart, 715 S. Buchanan St. Hand sink not working (repeat violation), Correct by 05/24.

(A/97) West Plains Junior High, 7200 West Pkwy. Wiping cloths must be stored in sanitizer solution between uses. COS. Unfinished wood shelves under front buffet serving area need to be sealed; tray under pipes beneath prep sink to catch dripping water. Correct by 08/06.

(A/90) Whataburger #371, 3401 S. Coulter St. Food in make table cooler out of date; employee touched raw meats and returned to cooking without removing gloves and washing hands (repeat violation); sanitizing wipes stored improperly. COS. Items stacked wet. Correct by 08/12.

(B/80) Wienerschnitzel, 5800 W. Amarillo Blvd. Cooked beef in walk-in cooler at improper temperature; Buttermilk Ranch, requiring refrigeration after opening, on counter at improper temperature; sanitizer at three-compartment sink and in buckets test too weak; employees did not wash hand when switching tasks and before putting on new gloves; employee personal items must be stored in a designated area; ice scoop stored next to drink dispenser in container pooling water (repeat violation); mops must hang upright to air dry properly. COS. Food handler certification needed; clean wares stored on heavily soiled rack above three-compartment sink; heavy dust/debris build-up on fans in walk-in cooler (repeat violation); current invoice for servicing of grease trap must be provided. Correct by 05/24.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Amarillo Food Establishment Inspection Report for May 19, 2024