Restaurant inspections for April are in. See which restaurants were cited

Two commercial restaurants in the Jackson metropolitan area failed to pass health inspections during the month of April, according to the Mississippi State Department of Health.

Upon a follow-up inspection, one of the restaurants rectified the problems and earned a passing score from the MSDH. The other restaurant has not yet had a follow-up inspection.

Below are the restaurants in MSDH District V that includes Hinds, Madison and Rankin counties that scored failing grades of "C" on the MSDH's restaurant inspections for the month of April in the Jackson metropolitan area:

The Mississippi State Department of Health sign is seen in Jackson, Miss., on Monday, Mar. 4, 2024.

Hinds County

Krystal, located at 1045 Ellis ave., Jackson, had a scheduled inspection on April 11 and was cited for food contact surface not cleaned and sanitized. On April 30, the restaurant received a B for corrective follow-up.

Madison County

Auntie Anne's Pretzels, located at 1200 E County Line Road, Ridgeland, had a scheduled inspection on April 25 and was cited for food contact surface not cleaned and sanitized and also potentially hazardous food for non proper date marking and disposition. A follow-up inspection has not yet been posted for Auntie Anne's Pretzels.

The grading system:

A "C" grade is considered a failing grade for Mississippi health inspections. MSDH uses the following grading scale for restaurants, according to the MSDH website:

A

"No critical violations noted," according to the MSDH website. "The facility inspection found no critical violations. Critical violations of the state Food Code are those more likely to lead to food contamination, illness, or other health risk."

B

"Critical violations were corrected during the inspection," according to the MSDH website. "Critical violations were found, but corrected under the supervision of the inspecting environmentalist. No further corrective actions are required."

C

"Critical violations have not been corrected," according to the MSDH website. "Critical violations were found, but some or all were not corrected during the inspection. The facility will be re-inspected, and all violations must be corrected in a time period not to exceed 10 days. The re-inspection date is posted on the graded report. If violations are not corrected in the specified time, steps are taken to suspend the facility's permit to operate. A grade of C is also given if critical violations are repeated from the last inspection, even if they were corrected at that time."

