Restaurant inspections: 2 eateries score 'B' grades over mold growth, unapproved pork

While most Coachella Valley restaurants were able to pass their Riverside County health inspections, two eateries racked up several minor violations which led to their failing "B" grades, according to reports conducted May 30 through June 4.

Fruta Y Antojitos Rosita in Indio and Ms. Boba in La Quinta had points taken off during their recent inspections for violations such as mold growth observed on food items, incorrect hot and cold food holding temperatures, issues with equipment and more. Both restaurants will have an opportunity to raise their scores when inspectors return for re-inspections soon.

Major violations pose an imminent risk to public health and warrant the immediate closure of a food facility or immediate correction, while minor violations do not pose an imminent public health risk, but do warrant correction.

0 major violations, 18 points deducted

Fruta Y Antojitos Rosita, 82-451 Highway 111, Suite A101, Indio

Minor violations include: Food manager certificate missing; food handling employee did not wash hands prior to putting on gloves; plant stored inside the front hand washing sink basin; a container of diced cucumbers stored on the front food prep countertop measuring 61 degrees; grapefruit, tortillas and strawberries observed inside walk-in cooler with mold growth on them; equipment and utensils in need of repairs and cleaning; floors, walls and ceiling in need of repairs and cleaning; and others

"B" card posted and a reinspection date has been set for June 11

0 major violations, 15 points deducted

Ms. Boba, 79-485 Highway 111, Suite 3, La Quinta

Minor violations include: Boba pearls measuring 121-122 degrees in the pearl cooker; custard cream on the induction cooktop measuring 99-100 degrees while cooling; bags of raw pork in the reach-in freezer, which the operator said the pork is taken home to cook and brought back to the restaurant to use for the sandwiches they sell; operator was unable to demonstrate adequate knowledge in calibrating thermometer in ice water at 32 degrees and procedure for manual ware washing; prepackaged pastries available for sale without any labels; unapproved equipment in use; equipment and utensils in need of cleaning; one unapproved food handler certificate; and others

"B" card posted and operator has a minimum of one week to comply

Grade A restaurants

An “A” grade, or a score of 90 to 100 points, means a restaurant passed an inspection and met minimum health standards.

Cathedral City

Wang's Chinese Cuisine, 35-300 Date Palm Drive (restaurant closed on May 31, reopened on June 3 following reinspection)

Coachella

Fraternal Order of Eagles, 46-425 Tyler St.

Desert Hot Springs

Y K Spa, 13-060 La Salle Road

Palm Desert

Comfort Suites Palm Desert I-10, 39-585 Washington St.

Residence Inn Palm Desert, 38-305 Cook St.

SpringHill Suites Palm Desert, 72-322 Highway 111

Castaneda's Mexican Food, 75-048 Gerald Ford Drive, Suite 104

Palm Springs

Wilma & Frieda's, 155 S. Palm Canyon Drive (restaurant closed on May 31, reopened on June 3 following reinspection)

Smokin' Burgers & Lounge, 1775 E. Palm Canyon Drive, Suite 220

Tac/Quila, 415 N. Palm Canyon Drive

Rancho Mirage

The Westin Rancho Mirage Golf Resort & Spa (includes Las Brisas Bar, members lounge bar, Las Hadas Pool Bar), 71-333 Dinah Shore Drive

Note: No restaurant inspections were reported for the week of May 30 through June 4 in Indian Wells.

This weekly report was compiled using restaurant grading reports from the Riverside County Department of Environmental Health, accessible at restaurantgrading.rivcoeh.org/Default.aspx

