Restaurant fails inspection; 2nd body found in Brockton: 5 top stories last week

BROCKTON − For the second time in two weeks, a body has been found at Brockton's wastewater treatment plant. The family of a missing Brockton man says they've been told the body found at the treatment plant Thursday is his.

A popular Easton restaurant failed inspection after a report of cockroach in food. “After eating most of it, I happened to look down and there was the body and the leg sticking out which was very disgusting,” the customer said. Here's what to know.

Brockton Hospital was supposed to reopen in June. That's not happening. Why, new timeline?

Brockton High School held its graduation ceremony on June 1, 2024. Here are unforgettable moments from the graduation.

In case you missed it, here are five of the top stories from the past week throughout the Brockton area.

Popular Easton restaurant fails inspection after report of cockroach in food. What to know

Like they did many times in the past, lifelong Easton residents Jessica and Ben Barsomian picked up an order of Chinese takeout from their "go-to" restaurant, Easton Lucky Corner, on May 15, they said. But unlike usual, when digging into their leftovers a day later, Jessica found a large dead cockroach in her fried rice, she said. “After eating most of it, I happened to look down and there was the body and the leg sticking out which was very disgusting,” Jessica said, noting that she immediately called the restaurant to report the incident.

Easton restaurant fails inspection: Popular Easton restaurant fails inspection after report of cockroach in food. What to know

Easton residents Jessica and Ben Barsomian picked up an order of Chinese takeout from Easton Lucky Corner on May 15, 2024, and when digging into their leftovers a day later, Jessica found this large dead cockroach in her fried rice, she told The Enterprise.

Missing man's family says second body found at Brockton wastewater plant ID'ed as his

For the second time in two weeks, a body has been found at Brockton's wastewater treatment plant. Family of Robert McCarthy, a man who had been missing since May 23, said authorities told them on Thursday that the body found Thursday is him. Authorities have not confirmed this identification. Marnie McCarthy, a cousin of Robert McCarthy, said authorities told the family they do not suspect foul play in her cousin's death.

Second body found at wastewater plant: Missing man's family says second body found at Brockton wastewater plant ID'ed as his

Body found at Brockton wastewater plant: Body found at Brockton wastewater treatment plant. Why you don't have to worry about water

Brockton firefighters recover a body found at Brockton wastewater treatment plant on Thursday, June 6, 2024.

Brockton Hospital was supposed to reopen in June. That's not happening. Why, new timeline?

Brockton Mayor Robert F. Sullivan had previously said Brockton Hospital would be fully reopen by June, a date confirmed by hospital officials. But since then, heating and air conditioning units failed tests, forcing the delay. Hospital officials announced no new date, but still expect a return to full service in 2024.

Brockton Hospital opening delayed: Brockton Hospital was supposed to reopen in June. That's not happening. Why, new timeline?

The outside of Brockton Hospital looks much the same while major repairs go on inside on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. The hospital has been shuttered since a 10-alarm fire on Feb. 7, 2023.

Who will buy Good Sam, Morton and Saint Anne's? What if no one buys Steward hospitals?

Who will buy three local hospitals run by bankrupt Steward Health Care? Bankers marketing the facilities say they have at least 20 interested buyers. The investment bank Cain Brothers said in a bankruptcy court filing that it pitched 45 potential buyers. Twenty of those prospects were intrigued enough to sign "non disclosure agreements" which let them see closely guarded Steward financial info while they kick the tires.

Whio will buy Good Sam?: Who will buy Good Sam, Morton and Saint Anne's? What if no one buys Steward hospitals?

Right side of entrance to Good Sam ER entrance in Brockton on Friday, Feb. 2, 2024.

Meet top 10 students in West Bridgewater’s Class of 2024. Where are they going to college?

West Bridgewater Middle-Senior High School's Class of 2024 graduated during an outdoor ceremony at War Memorial Park on Friday, May 24. These students were the top performing in West Bridgewater-Middle-Senior High School's Class of 2024. Their interests, achievements and more.

Meet the top10 sudents: Meet top 10 students in West Bridgewater’s Class of 2024. Where are they going to college?

James LeGrice receives his diploma during the West Bridgewater Middle-Senior High School graduation at War Memorial Park on Friday, May 24, 2024.

Staff writer Kathy Bossa can be reached by email at kbossa@enterprisenews.com. Support local journalism by purchasing a digital or print subscription to The Enterprise today.

This article originally appeared on The Enterprise: Brockton-area top 5 stories last week: Restaurant inspection, body