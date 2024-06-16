Restaurant closed; flies, gnats seen in latest Tarrant County inspections

A restaurant was closed, and flies and gnats were seen at several places in the latest Tarrant County health inspections, according to city data.

There were 146 inspections from May 19 to June 1.

Tarrant County Public Health inspects and scores all restaurants in Tarrant County except for those located in Fort Worth, Arlington, Euless and North Richland Hills. Scores are based on a demerit system. When the total exceeds 29, a follow-up inspection is required.

Here are the inspection scores and violations for restaurants that Tarrant County Public Health (TCPH) inspected for May 19th - June 1st, 2024. TCPH inspects and scores all restaurants in Tarrant County except for those located in Fort Worth, Arlington, Euless and North Richland Hills. Scores are based on a demerit system. When the total exceeds 29, a follow-up inspection is required. To search the restaurant inspections, type in a keyword or restaurant name. You can also sort by score.

Simply Thai Cuisine at 2041 Rufe Snow in Keller received 36 demerits and its manager voluntarily closed the facility due to coolers not maintaining safe temperatures. It reopened and received 13 demerits.

There were no restaurants or food trucks that failed or did not pass their inspections.

Burger Box at 2520 West Park Row in Pantego was the only other restaurant that received 30 or more demerits.

Five restaurants had at least one follow-up inspection:

Basil Thai at 3000 Grapevine Mills Parkway in Grapevine

Burger Box at 2520 West Park Row in Pantego, 7

Hawaii Grill & Poke at 8004 Denton Highway in Watauga, 7

Mango Biche Mia at 3000 Grapevine Mills Parkway in Grapevine, 8

Simply Thai Cuisine at 2041 Rufe Snow in Keller, 13

Flies and gnats were seen at:

Burger Box at 2520 West Park Row in Pantego, 7

Mango Biche Mia at 3000 Grapevine Mills Parkway in Grapevine, 8

Big Fish Seafood Grill & Bar at 414 South Main Street in Grapevine, 17

Jack In The Box at 2501 West Pioneer Parkway in Pantego, 5

Tropical Smoothie Cafe at 845 East Northwest Highway in Grapevine, 4

AMC Theatre at 3150 Grapevine Mills Parkway in Grapevine, 3

Jack In The Box at 6241 Rufe Snow Drive in Watauga, 1

Here are the inspection scores and violations for restaurants that Tarrant County Public Health (TCPH) inspected for May 19th - June 1st, 2024. TCPH inspects and scores all restaurants in Tarrant County except for those located in Fort Worth, Arlington, Euless and North Richland Hills. Scores are based on a demerit system. When the total exceeds 29, a follow-up inspection is required. To search the restaurant inspections, type in a keyword or restaurant name. You can also sort by score.