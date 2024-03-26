Restaurant announces opening date, free swag opportunities for new O’Fallon location

Outback Steakhouse announced an opening date for its long-awaited O’Fallon location.

Located at 1102 Central Park Drive, the new restaurant will welcome customers starting Tuesday, April 2, according to a press release.

Outback Steakhouse, 1102 Central Park Drive, O’Fallon Jennifer Green/jgreen@bnd.com

A charitable ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, April 4.

Up to $5,000 of proceeds from the first day’s sales will benefit Veterans Foreign Wars Post 805 in O’Fallon.

At the ribbon-cutting event, folks have an opportunity to score some free Outback swag (while supplies last, of course) and win giveaways. This includes a chance to win a year free Outback Steakhouse by signing up for the restaurant’s rewards loyalty program, according to the release.

Outback’s O’Fallon location is smaller than its average restaurant. At 4,694 square feet, the restaurant “optimizes back-of-house space to reduce its footprint,” stated the release.

The new design is the first of its kind to open in Illinois, according to spokesperson Caroline McDaniel.

Outback will feature Instagram-able artwork and a mural by artist Lindsey Jenneman.

The artwork shows a koala wearing sunglasses riding in a hot air balloon. The glasses have a reflection of Collinsville’s Brooks Catsup Bottle water tower.

This mural by artist Lindsey Jenneman is featured inside Outback Steakhouse in O’Fallon. Provided

The bar is inspired by the Great Barrier Reef, stated the release, and the dining room can accommodate around 187 guests.

The area has been without an Outback Steakhouse since a location at 4390 N. Illinois St. in Swansea was damaged by fire in April 2021.

That location, which opened in early 1995, did not reopen, and the building was demolished.

Outback Steakhouse is located at 1102 Central Park Drive in O’Fallon.

For more information about the location, call 618-206-5131 or visit outback.com.