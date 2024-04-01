New rest stops to be expanded near Iowa Park

The Texas Department of Transportation in Wichita Falls has received approval to expand the new Safety Rest Areas near Iowa Park.

The recently-built facilities straddle U.S. 287 just west of Iowa Park.

TxDot has received persmission to expand the new safety rest stop near Iowa Park

Currently, the locations only have parallel parking.

TxDOT reports a $5.4 million contract has been awarded to add 10 new parking spaces for semi trucks on the northbound side and 16 new truck parking spots on the southbound side.

Lighting will also get upgraded with the job. A construction start date will be announced later this spring.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: New TxDOT rest stops to be expanded