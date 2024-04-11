Who’s responsible for trees that fall on public rights-of-way?

DENVER (KDVR) — Many are wary of walking and driving under large tree limbs since last weekend’s windstorm passed through Colorado.

The truth is tree limbs can fall at any time of year, and it is important that drivers and homeowners understand where the responsibility for damages lies.

Mike Blaskovich told FOX31 his car was struck by a falling branch as he drove through the Washington Park neighborhood.

”The roof is damaged, the windshield, the hood, the back. The tree rolled off the side of the vehicle,” he said.

Is the city responsible for a fallen tree? Or is it the homeowner?

Blaskovich filed a claim with the city but said he was denied. He showed the Problem Solvers an email from the city forester saying the tree had been inspected.

The city ordinance states that “property owners in Denver are responsible for the proper maintenance of landscape areas in the public right-of-way fronting their properties. This includes the area typically considered the tree lawn, the area between the sidewalk and the curb.”

Blaskovich told FOX31 that the homeowner denies responsibility.

“I’m sitting with the bill. You know, the city doesn’t think they’re responsible, the homeowner doesn’t think they’re responsible either,” Blaskovich said.

His damages could amount to between $2,000 and $5,000. Many insurance policies cover this type of damage and then seek damages from the other party — in this case, the homeowner.

Property owners can find more information about right-of-way tree maintenance on the city’s website.

