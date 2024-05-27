Responders find 1 dead in South El Monte building fire

An investigation is underway after one person was found dead inside a commercial fire that erupted in the San Gabriel Valley overnight.

The blaze was reported just before 11:30 p.m. on Rush Street near Edwards Avenue in South El Monte.

Responders arrived to find heavy smoke and fire coming from the building.

One person was found dead following a fire in South El Monte that erupted on May 26, 2024.

A portion of the roof collapsed during the firefight and crews were forced into a defensive mode at one point, a Los Angeles County Fire Department spokesperson told KTLA.

The spokesperson later confirmed that one person was found dead inside the building which houses several businesses.

List of Memorial Day parades and ceremonies across Southern California

No information regarding the identity of the victim has been released.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.