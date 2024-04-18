Respected isle ex-legislator, insurance commissioner and judge Wayne Metcalf dies at 71

Apr. 18—Wayne Metcalf — a former state representative, senator, insurance commissioner and judge has died at the age of 71.

Former Gov. Ben Caye­tano called Metcalf, "a very, very intelligent man, quiet spoken and humble."

Metcalf's death on April 6 followed a brief illness in Bend, Ore., where he was an avid skier.

Metcalf got an early taste for public service as a high school student at Campbell High School on Oahu when former state Sen. Nadao Yoshinaga introduced Metcalf to then-Senate President John Ushijima, who encouraged Metcalf to attend the University of Hawaii-Hilo.

At UH-Hilo, Metcalf was elected student body president as a freshman.

He earned his law degree at UH-Manoa's William S. Richardson School of Law and became a senate staff member and research director before winning election to the House in 1984,

representing Hilo until

1992. During his last six years, Metcalf chaired the powerful House Judiciary Committee.

Later, in 1995, then-­Judiciary Committee vice chair Daren Akiona told the Honolulu Star-Bulletin that, "Wayne heard a lot of controversial issues and was open to listening to both sides. If two sides were far apart, he would try to find a common ground and if that did not happen he wouldn't pass the legislation."

Metcalf had pushed for tougher drunken driving penalties then got charged himself in 1990 for drunken driving and fleeing the scene of an accident.

But a District Court judge commended Metcalf for admitting his guilt and for accepting responsibility. He paid a fine, attended alcohol abuse classes, and had his

license temporarily

suspended.

Metcalf then left the Legislature following the 1992 session to study international law at Tufts University in Medford, Mass., where he also attended the Fletcher School of Law and

Diplomacy.

He returned to Hilo in 1993 to practice law while also serving as an adviser to the United Nations.

Cayetano met Metcalf years before in the Legislature in 1984 when Cayetano was a senator and Metcalf served in the House, where he impressed Cayetano.

"He wasn't a guy who said much, but he was smart," Cayetano told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser following Metcalf's death. "He was well respected because he was smart."

As governor, Cayetano

appointed Metcalf to

serve as state insurance commissioner from 1994 to 1997.

Cayetano then appointed Metcalf to represent South Hilo and Keaau in the Senate following the death of then-Sen. Richard Matsuura in 1998.

The following year, in 1998, Metcalf ran in a special election for the senate seat representing South Hilo and Keaau.

Then-Insurance Commissioner Rey Graulty wrote a letter to the editor of the

Hawaii Tribune-Herald during the election in which Graulty said, "Sen. Wayne Metcalf's work has saved consumers money and protected them from unfair insurance practices.

"Because Wayne was frustrated that he could not legally order auto insurance rate decreases when he was insurance commissioner, he worked hard to pass a law giving the commissioner the power to decrease rates. I used that power to order rate decreases. Auto rates are now coming down as a result of the new law."

But Matsuura's son,

David, defeated Metcalf in the special election before Matsuura won the general election in 1998.

Cayetano then appointed Metcalf to a second term as insurance commissioner — from 1999 to 2002.

Asked if he had any regrets about appointing Metcalf to either of two terms as insurance commissioner or to the Senate, Cayetano said, "I never regretted it. I regret that he lost the Senate seat. He would have made a very good senator."

In 2002, Metcalf resigned as insurance commissioner to run unsuccessfully for Hawaii island mayor.

He then went on to become a per diem District and Family Court judge in Hawaii's Third Circuit Court.

Metcalf is survived by his wife, Shirley Imada Metcalf; sister Jan (Kerm) Swartz; sister Alison Metcalf; a nephew and niece.

A Celebration of Life has been planned for July 3 at the Dodo Mortuary in Hilo. Visitation is schedule to begin at 3 p.m., with a service to follow at 5 p.m.