New resources in search for missing Sumner County teen Sebastian Rogers

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The search for University of Missouri student Riley Strain has come to an end, but another Middle Tennessee mystery remains: the whereabouts of missing 15-year-old Sebastian Rogers.

Monday, March 25 will mark exactly four weeks since Sebastian was reported missing from Sumner County. Volunteers with the United Cajun Navy, who helped search for Strain, will now redirect some of their crews to help find Sebastian.

“Sebastian’s father reached out to us and asked for help, and so we’re going to try to help up there as much as we can,” said David Flagg, incident commander with the United Cajun Navy.

United Cajun Navy volunteers couldn’t elaborate on exactly where they were sending search crews on Sunday, March 24. However, members told News 2 they had drones and canines assisting.

“I just want to find my son,” Sebastian’s father, Seth Rogers, told News 2.

On Thursday, March 21, Seth said he was following up on a tip in Henderson and had passed out flyers around Nashville.

“All I know is that he has disappeared out of his mama’s house, and it’s my job to find him and bring him home,” Seth said.

EquuSearch Midwest is also offering assistance on the ground and via drone searches. Coordinator Twila Sisco shared a message from Sebastian’s mother during a vigil earlier this month: “The pain of our son’s absence is beyond words. We ask that everyone, everywhere remain aware and continue to look for anything that can help us find Sebastian and pray we bring him home.”

As the search for Sebastian enters its fifth week, the United Cajun Navy hopes a fresh set of eyes just might make all the difference.

“First and foremost, we’d like to see Sebastian found safe and sound. I think that’s everybody’s hope and that’s always our hope,” Flagg said. “We’re just people helping people. We have a lot of different skill sets in a lot of different areas, and…I think our biggest thing is our dedication.”

Sebastian Wayne Drake Rogers, 15, was reported missing on Monday, Feb. 26 from the Beech area in Hendersonville.

Sebastian Rogers: Description

Sebastian is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, 120 pounds with dirty blond hair. He was last seen on Monday, Feb. 26 near Stafford Court wearing a black sweatshirt and black sweatpants, said the TBI.

AMBER Alert Issued

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) originally issued an Endangered Child Alert for Sebastian on the morning of Feb. 26 as multiple agencies took to the area to look for him.

Based on additional investigative information developed during the search, the TBI issued an AMBER Alert for Sebastian on the afternoon of Feb. 27. An AMBER Alert is issued when there is reasonable belief by law enforcement that an abduction has occurred and the child is in imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death, per the DOJ.

Multiple agencies including the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Tennessee Highway Patrol, Nashville Fire Department, City of Hendersonville’s first responders, Sumner County Sheriff’s Office and Shackle Island Volunteer Fire have assisted in the search for Sebastian.

Who to Contact

If you have seen Sebastian or have info about his whereabouts, call the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office at (615) 451-3838 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

