Resources available for those affected by Ruidoso fires

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – State, federal, local and county agencies are working together to provide resources to those affected by the South Fork Fire and Salt Fire, according to a news release sent by the Office of Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham.

A state Disaster Recovery Center is now open at the Roswell Convention Center and will remain open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., according to the news release.

Residents can get connected to Disaster Case Management and receive help coordinating both short-term and long-term resources.

In addition to Disaster Case Management resources, the following state agencies will be at the center to provide help with the following:

Applications for Snap benefits and other assistance programs

Unemployment

WIC

Insurance claims or checking on policies

Additional living expense payments

Help getting documents for existing Medicaid policies

Applying for Medicaid

Peer support

The Governor’s Office said applications for Federal Disaster Assistance are now open.

Individuals in Lincoln County and the Mescalero Apache Tribe can apply online at www.DisasterAssistance.gov or call the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) application helpline at (800) 621-3362. Calls are accepted daily from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

FEMA will have a team available to help those impacted with applications for Federal Disaster Assistance beginning this weekend at shelter facilities, according to the Governor’s Office.

Serious Needs Assistance (SNA) provides funding for households to cover important items like water, food, first aid, breast-feeding supplies, infant formula, diapers, personal hygiene items, fuel for transportation or other emergency supplies for eligible households.

To qualify for SNA, you must be displaced, need shelter or have other emergency costs due to the disaster on your application.

Displacement Assistance (DA) provides people with up-front funds to assist with immediate housing options of their choice, to keep people housed. The money can be used to stay in a hotel, with family and friends or other options.

SNA and DA are both funded after a completed inspection confirms eligibility.

For those who cannot or do not wish to go to the Disaster Recovery Center, the following are resources available and how to get information or apply by calling the state’s 24/7 Fire Hotline at 1-833-663-4736 or visit dhsem.nm.gov/nmwildfires.

