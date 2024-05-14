Resolution calls on CTA president to resign

CHICAGO — Some City Council members are calling on the head of the Chicago Transit Authority to resign.

Nineteen council members signed a non-binding resolution demanding that Dorval Carter Jr. step down as president of CTA, adding that Chicago residents “deserve to have a reliable and functioning transportation system.”

The resolution accuses Carter of reducing CTA service, failing to hire enough rail operators despite ackowledging before City Council in 2022 the company’s need to do so and failing to address allegedly poor working conditions.

The resolution states that if carter does not resign, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson and Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker should name a new president, and call on the CTA to appoint them.

Johnson has declined to say whether he thinks Carter should be fired; Pritzker does not have the authority.

CTA issued a statement claiming the resolution contains inaccurate and misleading information, and fails to recognize, “recent and significant accomplishments.”

