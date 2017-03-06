Resistance Report: These blue state liberals have a long-shot plan to retake the House on their own

SWINGING FOR THE FENCES. NEW YORK — In the shadow of the Freedom Tower, 16 liberal New Yorkers came together in a Tribeca storefront robotics workshop Sunday night to figure out how to help rebuild the Democratic grassroots and retake the U.S. House of Representatives from Republicans in 2018 — a breathtakingly ambitious goal.

“You probably couldn’t pick a more arch-villain administration than we have now. Pretty much everything he does … it couldn’t possibly be worse,” said K Young, a 38-year-old digital executive and host of the meeting. His wife owns the children’s robot-building playground.

For two months after the election, he had had “terrible sleep,” he said. He was worried. Worried about the environment, deregulation, the economy, his children’s future — they are 1 and 4 — his own future, and “my neighbors who find themselves persecuted, potentially forcibly removed from this country.” He worried “that our president doesn’t seem able to separate fact from fiction from opinion.”

So he decided, “I can’t just sit by and do nothing. I can’t just assume the arc of history bends toward justice all by itself, because it apparently doesn’t. So I’m here to try to help.”

The people who gathered were strangers to each other, but over the course of the next hour the attendees who’d RSVPed online began to get to know each other face-to-face at what was one of the more than 500 weekend house parties held across the nation under the banner of Swing Left. Collectively those house parties drew more than 10,000 RSVPs.

Launched the day before President Trump’s inauguration by three novice organizers based in cobalt-blue political districts, Swing Left is an all-volunteer political action committee that aims to provide a pathway for Democrats in safe districts to engage with and help turn the tide in 52 House districts where the 2016 margin of victory was 15 percent or less. Holding all 17 Democratic-held districts and winning 68 percent of the 35 Republican-held ones would allow Democrats to retake the House.

While the party out of power does tend to pick up seats in midterm elections, it would take a tsunami-level wave to wash away the GOP’s grip on the House, thanks to gerrymandering that favors Republicans and the fact that Republicans are more dispersed across the landscape, while Democrats are packed into high-density urban districts, and to the fact that more Republicans vote in midterm elections than Democrats.

The meeting was divided up into sections. Introductions were followed by a video, discussion of the two target districts closest to Tribeca — New Jersey’s Fifth and Seventh Congressional districts — and sign-ups for door-knocking and voter registration drives in Jersey.

“I’m as scared as you are,” said Sue Freel, 60, a filmmaker and copy editor, telling the other attendees why she was there. “I can’t believe that he’s president. I was devastated in a way I’ve never been devastated, because I’m not a young kid. And he’s worse than Nixon. I lived through Nixon. I said, well, I’ve got to do something. I’ve got to do something. So I marched the very next day after he got elected … and then I joined the Women’s March. And I’ve been marching, but I feel like marching isn’t enough. …

“I’m not going to stop marching, don’t get me wrong, because the presence is necessary, but I felt I wanted to do something more practical,” she said.

When Swing Left launched, it was met with both a measure of suspicion — no one in Democratic politics had heard of its founders — and an immediate outpouring of support. More than 300,000 people signed up on the site, swingleft.org, within weeks.

The site was the brainchild of a writer, political news junkie and GMAT teacher based in Amherst, Mass. “After the election, I was just like anyone who’s been watching the polls: flabbergasted, distraught, really despondent, and I was in my local coffee shop — I live in Amherst, Mass., in Western Mass — and I was just: I need to find something to do, some way to channel my energy that could actually potentially be productive,” Swing Left founder Ethan Todras-Whitehill told Yahoo News. So he went online to look for his nearest swing district, which turned out to be over the border in the Hudson Valley of New York state, where Zephyr Teachout had just lost her House bid by 8 percent.