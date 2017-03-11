Resistance Report: The fight against the Dakota Access pipeline came to Washington with the Native Nations Rise march

WASHINGTON — They came from across the United States, and from as far away as Mexico and Canada.

Comanche, Apache, Navajo, Pueblo, and Sioux; Cree, Ojibwe, Chippewa, Aztec and California tribal nations were all represented.

Miss Standing Rock H.S., in braces and pale blue beaded moccasins, led the march along with other Standing Rock Sioux youth who had been a critical part of the movement against the Dakota Access pipeline. They started outside the D.C. offices of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which announced on Feb. 8 that in the wake of President Trump’s executive order smoothing the way, it will grant an easement to Energy Transfer Partners to build the final leg of the Dakota Access pipeline. The 1,172-mile crude oil pipeline will run underground half a mile from the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation, passing under Army Corps-owned land around the narrowest part of Lake Oahe in North Dakota, a dam-created reservoir of the Missouri River.

Numbering thousands strong, many had been part of the Oceti Sakowin Camp of “water protectors” at Standing Rock before the camp was forcibly disbanded in February. Some had been involved with the fight since last April, others were newer to the movement. There was a substantial Pueblo Indian presence, a reflection of the February declaration by all 23 registered tribes in New Mexico that they stand in solidarity with the Standing Rock Sioux in opposing the project. New Mexico has the second-highest percentage of Native American residents of any state after Alaska, and tribes in New Mexico are gearing up to fight the Bureau of Land Management’s decision in January to allow fracking near Chaco Canyon’s fragile archeological sites and 1,000-year-old Pueblo ruins.

They chanted, “We can’t drink oil — Water is life!” and “Honor the treaties! Water is life!” and “Day by day, block by block, we will stand with Standing Rock!” They ululated and drummed and sang. A group of men brought tepee poles and erected the structure with swift, sure movements outside the Trump Hotel on Pennsylvania Avenue, where women in long skirts sewn at the encampment did a round dance about its circumference while a blond woman looked down from a hotel window. A cardboard cutout of Trump was tossed to the ground, and men and women thrust their beribboned poles onto it, smudging the cardboard surface. An Apache woman sported a giant, red Make America Great Again cap, with two mock arrows piercing it.

“Standing Rock, this monument, marks the turning point of history. It’s not only for our tribe, but for all tribes, and for America as well. Because the heart of our movement is now the heart of the resistance,” Dave Archambault II, chairman of the Standing Rock Sioux, said in remarks in Lafayette Park after the marchers reached the White House.

The Native Nations Rise march began outside the Army Corps of Engineers offices in Washington, D.C., on March 10. (Garance Franke-Ruta/Yahoo News)

“You know, we face a lot of obstacles and we face a lot of setbacks,” Archambault said. “But we’re not defeated. We’re not defeated. And we’re not going to be the victims. An obstacle is also an opportunity. Together, all of us, we can confront these obstacles. And we can look at these opportunities and embrace them. So together we can rise.”

“Many communities are now experiencing what we have experienced for centuries,” he added, tying the Standing Rock fight to the Trump administration’s treatment of minorities and immigrants. “Instead of striving for mutual beneficially outcomes through understanding, the new administration dictates. Instead of expanding human rights, the new administration limits human rights. Instead of inspiring, the new administration manipulates. Treaties are signed with Native American tribes, but when these treaties become inconvenient, these treaties are ignored and they’re broken. Laws that provide freedom and equal rights were also put in place for all Americans. Yet each week we see more basic human rights threatened by a distant and disengaged administration. For all American citizens today, both Native American and non-Native America, ask the question, ‘Why?’ What can possibly justify the dismissal of basic human respect?”

