Resistance Report: Democrats win a key local race — is the turnout a sign of things to come?

A LITTLE RACE WITH BIG TURNOUT. On Saturday, Democrat Stephanie Hansen won a special election for a key state Senate seat in Delaware, ensuring that her party controls the upper legislative chamber.

Now, a Democrat winning a Democratic-leaning state Senate district wouldn’t normally be all that newsworthy, but given that the Democrats’ first step toward rebuilding nationwide involves an urgent need to stop losing ground, a heavily contested win that maintains the status quo is being seen by those looking for signs of revival as a green shoot after a long winter. The Delaware state Senate majority has been held by Democrats for 44 years, and if Hansen had lost, Republicans would have picked up another chamber in their ongoing sweep of state legislative bodies. Former Vice President Joe Biden had stumped for Hansen, telling local voters that the race was “crucial.”

Reports the Huffington Post’s Paul Blumenthal: “The last time her opponent, John Marino, ran in this district, in 2014, he lost by just 2 points. Hansen’s 58-42 percent victory over Marino on Saturday ensured that Democrats will maintain control of the state Senate. It also notched a big Donald Trump-era win for a new generation of Democratic activists shocked into action by the November election. … Hansen’s campaign received huge support. More than 1,000 volunteers worked during the course of the campaign, and about 500 ― many from nearby states ― showed up Saturday for Election Day. Hansen received more than 14,000 contributions of less than $100 from small donors spread all over the country. … Hansen’s election was no sure thing. The district leans Democratic, but Republican Marino had performed well in previous elections. Hall-Long defeated Marino by 1 percentage point in 2014. In 2016, Hillary Clinton won the district 54-41 over Trump. Democrats notoriously struggle in special elections.”

A lot of volunteers came down. There were around 500 volunteers today alone for Hansen's campaign. That's a lot for a special election! — Paul Blumenthal (@PaulBlu) February 26, 2017





Stephanie Hansen upon seeing she has won the Delaware special Senate election by a 7431-4950 margin (numbers may move a little). pic.twitter.com/it5CUYUpHM — Paul Blumenthal (@PaulBlu) February 26, 2017





There’s no question that while money and organizing strength help, they don’t always guarantee wins: Hillary Clinton vastly outspent Donald Trump and had the endorsement and support of the entire Democratic and liberal and liberal cultural establishment behind her, and she still lost the Electoral College, because she did not hit the turnout numbers that her campaign was banking on to win. Because it’s true, the biggest cliché in political journalism is that “it all comes down to turnout.” Turnout is related to many things — message, money, get-out-the-vote efforts among them — but there’s no getting away from the power of intensity as a factor in turning out voters.

A total of 7,314 people voted for Hansen; the last Democrat to win the district won 6,230 votes.

NATIONALIZING LOCAL RACES. The Delaware race also was an early example of how even the most local of races are being nationalized in an environment where Democrats are itching for any opportunity to turn the tide of GOP electoral success and hold the president accountable. Another test case for that approach will be Virginia’s 2017 gubernatorial primary, where one of the Democrats, former Rep. Tom Perriello, is running hard against President Trump, while another, Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam, is running a more traditional race on local issues.

“The campaign for Virginia governor was already expected to offer insights about the political landscape: the first statewide election of the Trump era set in a state that both major parties’ presidential nominees contested last year. But by trying to nationalize the race and make it a referendum on the depth of opposition to Mr. Trump, Mr. Perriello has transformed the primary race into a test of whether the boiling liberal rage toward the new president can be harnessed to win a state campaign,” reports the New York Times. “And if he is successful in bending an election that usually revolves around taxes, transportation and education toward the divisive occupant of the White House, he will have sketched out a new strategy for Democrats during the Trump administration that is sure to be mimicked in the party’s primary races in next year’s midterm elections.”