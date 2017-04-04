    1 / 20

    #RESIST protesters at Trump speech

    Protesters hold up signs as President Donald Trump speaks at the 2017 North America’s Building Trades Unions National Legislative Conference in Washington, Tuesday, April 4, 2017. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

    #RESIST protesters crash Trump’s speech to construction unions and more: April 4 in photos

    Protesters hold up signs as President Donald Trump speaks at the 2017 North America’s Building Trades Unions National Legislative Conference in Washington; a man carries a child following a suspected chemical attack, at a makeshift hospital in the town of Khan Sheikhoun, northern Idlib province, Syria; and, fans arrive during a practice round for the Masters golf tournament in Augusta, Ga.

    These are just a few of the photos of the day for April 4, 2017.

