Residents of New York's shelters need internet access to use critical services

For temporary housing residents, access to high-speed internet is not a luxury — it's a vital lifeline. It provides access to crucial services, helps maintain health and offers a pathway to permanent housing. That’s why we have put together a strong coalition to fight for legislation that will close the digital divide. The Wifi4Homeless bill is a life-saving opportunity, and it is one that touches so many of our state’s most vulnerable populations. VOCAL-NY leader Kassi Keith’s story shows us why.

Five years ago, after losing her job and then her apartment, Keith found herself in the New York City shelter system. Keith has worked and paid taxes in New York for decades, but because of a lack of support for undocumented folks seeking affordable housing, she remains in the shelter system today. Her time living in a shelter has impacted her life in so many ways including, most drastically, her access to life-saving healthcare.

When she first entered the shelter system, her hypertension was under control. But the high salt, high sugar diet she received in the shelter caused her to become diabetic. Right now, Keith is diagnosed with three distinct types of heart disease, all of which pose a grave danger to her life. Fortunately, she was able to receive a surgically inserted pacemaker that can send real-time information about her heart's health to a cardiologist and a sleep apnea machine that can send information to her healthcare team about her oxygen intake. However, these measures are only effective if Keith has reliable access to high-speed internet. Sending this kind of information to doctors in real time has saved Keith's life more than once, and it is no exaggeration to say that not having access to high-speed internet puts her life at risk.

Keith's story highlights just some of the benefits of high-speed internet in shelters. Unfortunately, for people living in New York shelters, internet access is not guaranteed. The Department of Homeless Services already pays for everything Keith needs to get online, but the shelter staff has tremendous discretion over who gets access and when. This stems from the fundamental belief that access to the internet is a luxury, not a right. If we are going to be serious about the internet being a right for all New Yorkers, we need to pass statewide legislation that sends that message.

Let’s face it, in order for people to access services that would get them out of shelters and into stable, permanent housing, they must be able to get online. In New York City, where we have more shelters than any other part of the state, the City Bar Justice Center found that 75% of people surveyed in shelters said that more regular access to the internet would improve their ability to find jobs, housing and other benefits. Online access to these resources has increased dramatically since the pandemic, but the connectivity of shelters has not kept up at all. If we want to fully address New York’s homelessness crisis, we can’t ignore the role of high-speed internet.

Despite everything stacked against her, Keith still has hope, even when it’s the only thing keeping her going. There’s a light at the end of the tunnel in knowing that state lawmakers recognize what people in shelters are going through and are trying to empower all who are experiencing homelessness with the tools they need to enter stable, permanent housing, access employment opportunities and benefits, and fully participate in society.

We must leave no one behind in our pursuit of internet access for all. When we empower those in temporary housing, we make entire communities stronger. Let's close the digital divide, support self-advocacy and ensure that every person, regardless of circumstance, has their basic needs met.

State Sen. Kristen Gonzalez and Assemblymember Karina Reyes are lead sponsors for the Wifi4Homeless legislation.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: For NY shelter residents, internet access can save lives