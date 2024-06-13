Residents told to evacuate after Rose Fire burns 150 acres south of Wickenburg

The Rose Fire southeast of Wickenburg burned 150 acres on Wednesday evening and prompted evacuations, according to the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management.

The fire, first reported by state foresters around 5 p.m., had quickly spread to more than 100 acres before 6 p.m., according to an update on the social platform X.

The fire started near the Hassayampa Riverbed east of the U.S. 60, with ground crews and air tankers called in to fight the blaze.

The Arizona Department of Transportation said U.S. 60 was closed in both directions starting near Allah, a community about 10 minutes south of Wickenburg, and ending near Morristown to the south.

ADOT said there was no estimated time for the reopening of U.S. 60.

The fire had crossed U.S. 60 and begun spreading eastward, according to Tiffany Davila, spokesperson for the state forestry service.

At about 6:45 p.m., a "GO" evacuation order was placed for the Rio Vista Hills area south of Wickenburg and east of Allah, with residents urged to evacuate immediately.

Displaced residents should head go north to the Wickenburg Community Center near Valentine and Apache Streets, located at 160 N Valentine St.

Davila was unable to confirm if there had been any structure damage as a result of the fire, but that the spokesperson was headed to the scene of the fire.

