Residents say they’re tired of the violence after shooting and arrests in Jacksonville Beach

A teenager is recovering after getting shot and a 12-year-old boy was arrested in a separate situation during violence in Jacksonville Beach on Memorial Day weekend.

Jacksonville Beach Police said 15 people were arrested during the three-day holiday.

The last time Action News Jax reported on gun violence on Jax Beach was on St. Patrick’s Day.

“It’s just scary,” Deveny Scanlan, a visitor from Savannah, Georgia said.

Beachgoers said they are tired of the violence.

“It seems like the violence has been escalating here lately, and people just can’t enjoy the holidays without resorting to violence,” Jacksonville Beach resident Spencer Brogden said.

The Jax Beach Police said they received nearly 800 calls for service over the three-day weekend.

On Memorial Day, police said they learned about an “unpermitted event” set to happen on the pier around 2 p.m. The crowds dispersed around 7 p.m., but several hours later, at around 9 p.m., Jax Beach Police said a 16-year-old got shot in the leg on 2nd Avenue North.

Robert Bennett said he was with friends who heard gunshots across the street from where he was.

“It’s a little ridiculous that people can’t keep all that stuff away from a nice place like this, like it doesn’t need to be here,” Bennett said.

Police said the teen is expected to be okay, and the suspect is still at large.

But around 11 p.m. more violence -- a 12-year-old boy was arrested after he was accused of pulling a gun on a woman. Police detained four people -- including a 17-year-old for having a gun as a minor.

Brogden lives on Jax Beach and goes fishing almost every day. He said going to Jax Beach on holidays is not worth the risk.

When asked if he was concerned for his safety, Brogden said, “Most of the locals, we stay away from the beach on the holidays or we go north or south of Jax Beach because it’s just insane.”

On St. Patrick’s Day, there were three separate shootings and one person was killed.

Scanlan was asked how it made her feel to know this was a repeat occurrence.

“I don’t know, it seems like they need to put a stop to it.”

Jacksonville Beach Police said the violence from that day stemmed from an unpermitted event too -- hundreds of teens gathered for an advertised boxing match. The spokesperson said Monday’s event was similar with more than 300 people.

“Stop the violence, alright guys, go fishing,” Brodgen said.

The 12-year-old boy who was arrested is facing charges for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill and possession of a gun by a minor.

Action News Jax reached out to Jax Beach Police for an update on the St. Patrick’s Day shooting and hasn’t heard back. It’s believed that police are still searching for the suspects.

Last month Action News Jax told you about the Jacksonville Beach City Council voting unanimously against approving a proposed crowd ordinance and suspending permits for special events. It was after three unrelated shootings on St. Patrick’s Day -- which were associated with large gatherings.

Police said boxing matches, 7-on-7 football, and a contest to see who can get the “the drunkest” were what caused a group of 400 teens to gather at the beach.

