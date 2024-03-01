Residents sue city of Española and property owners after building condemnation, eviction

ESPAÑOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – A group of residents who said they were wrongfully forced out of a New Mexico apartment complex after it was condemned are now suing the city and the company that managed the property.

“It was just cruel. This whole thing is just cruel. The impact on them has been severe,” said Richard Rosenstock who is representing plaintiffs in the lawsuit. The plaintiffs were residents of a low-income, federally subsidized apartment complex in Española. In November 2022, the City of Espanola condemned the Santa Clara apartments, forcing residents to move out right before the holidays.

A group of more than a dozen residents are now suing the city of Española and Bosley Management who owned the property. The lawsuit alleges while Bosley management hired on-site security at one point, as years went on they failed to maintain the property.

Residents said drug deals and paraphernalia were common sights as were safety hazards like missing fire extinguishers. “The last few years, no money was put into that place to fix it. It was terrible,” said Rosenstock.

The suit also claims the city of Española wrongfully condemned the building and evicted everyone without due process. “The city had the responsibility and duty under their nuisance statute to do something to try to get it repaired,” said Rosenstock. “They were supposed to give these folks a notice, the city was you know before they kick them out.”

He said many were left without a home just days before the holidays. “Some of them are homeless, some of them lived in their car, some of them are living in a shelter,” he said.

With Bosley Management selling the property, he said the residents deserve to be compensated and the public assured this doesn’t happen again. “There’s no low-income housing left in Española. So all that’s left for these folks is to get some compensation for their losses,” said Rosenstock.

KRQE called Bosley Management and was hung up on twice. KRQE also reached out multiple times to the city of Española but was unable to make contact with anyone.

