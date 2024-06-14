Residents speak against proposed Washington County, Tenn. tax hike

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Washington County, Tennessee property owners had a chance to make their voices heard surrounding a potential property tax increase.

Several showed up at Thursday evening’s County Commission meeting in opposition to the proposed 21% tax hike. Many homeowners will already see their taxes increase due to reappraisal.

How much more will I pay? Washington County tax hike

Lifelong county resident Tammy Cloyd said it would have been better had the county implemented smaller tax increases before now. She hopes commissioners have not already made up their minds.

“I’m really hoping that since they heard from the people tonight that they are going to take all that into their hearts and see how much it is going to affect our county,” Cloyd said.

The Budget Committee will meet before bringing a proposed budget to the full commission at the end of the month.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.