Residents in southwest New Mexico get power back after not having it for four days

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico’s last winter storm left a lot of damage in the southwest part of the state and now hundreds of people are finally just getting their lights back on after going days without power. “It’s been one of the worst storms we have had in recent memory,” Joseph Herrera, general manager of Socorro Electric Co-op.

Story continues below

More than a foot of snow covered parts of Catron and Cibola counties last weekend with the snow making roads hard to drive on. The storm also took down over 30 power lines in the area leaving over 300 people in rural New Mexico without power for four days.

One Catron County resident who didn’t want to be identified described lending a generator to his neighbor so he could use an oxygen machine. “Without power, without any backup power, he had to rely on his truck,” said the resident.

Socorro Electric Co-op worked overtime last weekend trying to restore power to areas around Datil, Quemado, and Fence Lake. “Poles that in, that is completely busted. Separated wires, conductor tangled up, and we had another 16 arms on different poles that were busted and broken at the top of the pole,” said Herrera.

The Socorro Electric Co-op says the storm damage led to this being the longest stretch of time where they’ve had so many customers without power.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.