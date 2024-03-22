Residents shocked, afraid after deputies fatally shoot armed suspect in Mesa mobile park

Neighbors say they were shocked after Maricopa County Sheriff's deputies fatally shot an armed man in Mesa Thursday morning.

The Sheriff's Office's SWAT team was serving a search warrant for an armed and dangerous person around 2 a.m. near Ellsworth Road and Main Street when the man shot at deputies and barricaded himself in a home, the Sheriff's Office said.

Residents of Cactus Wren Mobile Park said this is when they heard shouting and gunfire.

The man later left the home and was shot by deputies after confronting them with a rifle, according to the Sheriff's Office. He was pronounced dead on the scene and no deputies were injured.

For residents of the mobile home park, this incident was surprising. At least six longtime residents of the park said the area had a history of being safe and that everyone mostly keeps to themselves.

A few residents, particularly those with young children, cited no longer feeling safe in their homes.

The suspect's identity was not clear, nor if he was a resident of the neighborhood.

