Residents in Salt Lake City neighborhood pushing back against re-zoning

The text-focused social network — and Meta's answer to Elon Musk's X, formerly Twitter — missed a moment to shine on Friday when users once again turned to X to discuss the New York/New Jersey area earthquake. Meanwhile, earthquake-related terms didn't register on Threads' trends section until closer to 2 p.m. ET, even though the earthquake had hit a little before 10:30 on Friday morning. In addition to conversations taking place around the earthquake, people were even tagging their discussions as EarthquakeThreads or NYC Threads, among other things, to help surface their posts to the wider Threads Community.