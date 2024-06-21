Residents rush to put sandbags out as Canton sees first major flood in 10 years

CANTON, South Dakota − Volunteers with the Canton Fire Department, along with other residents, are helping those near Christmas Lake in Canton, as well as Cedar Street, bag and pile sand bags around their homes as waters continue to rise, according to resident and city volunteer Laurel Laubach.

Laubach has been using social media to help spread the word and organize part of the effort for those in need in the town of more than 3,000. She said about 15 to 20 homes have had sandbags placed around them thanks to dozens of people within the city who have spent the last few hours helping. She's a retired EMS volunteer for the last 20 years, and her husband Nate Laubach is the chief of the Canton Fire Department.

"(We're) just trying to sand bag to save people's houses," she said Thursday night, as she walked the streets in a bright yellow rain jacket and rain boots, past residents standing outside their homes, recalling the last time severe flooding happened in the city.

That was in 2014, a decade ago on June 17. The waters rose right next to her house then, though today she lives out in the country on higher ground, she said.

Laubach had posted on Facebook earlier in the day Thursday about the flood in a community page, recalling the clean-up and sandbags used then. That's when a resident reached out and said they thought some might be needed this time, with the area under a flood watch and the rest of the county until 7 a.m. Saturday.

Between 3:45 and 6:45 p.m. Thursday, the city was under a flash flood warning. By 5 p.m., multiple roads in Lincoln County, where Canton is the county seat, were covered by water, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office.

Laubach didn't want to wait. She made a post about the flood again, this time asking for volunteers to start bagging at Tri-State Ready Mix. And she called the wrestling teams and coaches, who showed up in force to start bagging and getting bags to homes as they waited for the firefighters to join. All in all, about 40 to 50 people were out filling sandbags and about 60 more were placing them at various homes, she said.

"The community really has rallied together," she said. "People brought trailers and filled the trailers."

As of 8 p.m. Thursday, she wasn't sure whether any residents had decided to evacuate, especially with more rain expected through the day Friday. A few have water in their basements, and at least one household has it in their kitchen, she said.

But the community turnout is no surprise to residents, especially those who recall the flood from 2014.

Tiffany Baldwin, who has grown up in Canton and lived six blocks from where she does now, saw a similar response then, she said as she stood outside her garage at the cul de sac near the intersection of North Bartlett Street and West Second Street.

Her son launched a fishing line into the water out front, high over the double rows of sandbags. He hadn't caught anything yet, but that didn't deter him from practicing his cast as surrounding neighbors tried to clear street drains with rakes and shovels, sometimes wading knee high in the overflow from the moderate flooding at Beaver Creek and water running down from the north.

Canton residents look on as water from Christmas Lake in Canton rises near homes Thursday, June 20, 2024.

"I was here in 2014 when it flooded, and we got lots of water in our basement," said Baldwin, who works for the Sioux Valley News in town. "The whole town was flooded. You couldn't even get in or out."

But it was the mess of it all, and how neighbors were helping neighbors that was familiar Thursday night, though there was no damage to her home as of yet.

"If anybody has any problems or anything, somebody's always there to help," she said.

The city of Canton could see more than another inch of rain by noon Friday, with stronger to severe storms expected Friday night into Saturday morning. That's made some residents nervous or tell each other jokingly to not mention the word "rain" anymore in the near future.

"I probably won't sleep tonight, so there's that," Baldwin said.

She urged those watching things unfold outside the city to consider how they may decide to help, and not make matters worse as residents clean up. She urged people not to drive through mud or flooded roads in a way that would hinder support.

As for Laubach, she hopes there's nothing to talk about Friday and that the rain won't be as bad as predicted. She said she thinks the city will be in for a long weekend, however.

"I am just so proud of this community," Laubach said. "I posted one Facebook post and that many people show up to help and they’re excited to work. It’s amazing to live in a community that is still willing to help each other."

