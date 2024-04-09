Residents report burglary in progress after seeing a man in home via video surveillance

NEW LEXINGTON – A Perry County man has been charged burglary, a second-degree felony; and theft, a fifth degree felony, according to the Perry County Sheriff's Office.

On Monday afternoon, deputies were dispatched to Sycamore Street in Junction City on a burglary in progress. The residents were not home at the time but saw an intruder inside via video surveillance and called the sheriff's office.

Deputies found Christopher Lutz barricaded in a bedroom. He did not comply with the deputies' commands and was eventually tased and taken into custody, according to the sheriff's office. All property was recovered.

