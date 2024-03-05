Residents react after four arrested in Williamsport

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Four people have been arrested and face several charges after a double homicide in Lycoming in January.

In January, Alicia Seese and Ronald Dailey, both 37 years of age, were found shot dead in a car in the middle of the night in Williamsport. Both victims worked together and had left work at the same time on the night of the shooting.

“Glad that they got some resolution. They have an arrest in that we were getting these people off the streets,” said Williamsport resident Kim Seely.

On Monday, the Lycoming County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrests of four people; Troy Bailey, Randall Johnson, and Sandy Perez from Williamsport, and Muhammad Davis from McElhattan.

“Makes me feel relieved, knowing something solved, possibly I don’t know if anyone’s been convicted yet,” said Joseph Jennings of Williamsport.

15-year-old identified in deadly Lycoming County shooting

According to Williamsport police, Seese, the murder victim, had learned that her live-in boyfriend, Troy Bailey, was accused of sexually assaulting someone, resulting in the couple’s break up.

A witness claimed that Bailey then stalked Seese for weeks, parking along the route she takes to and from work.

This double homicide from January and another shooting over the weekend are making people in Williamsport feel a little uneasy.

“There was just shooting you know, Saturday right over here at TGIF so small town, like, you know, you’re starting to get that big city feel, which is not cool,” Seely said.

There’s going to be a press conference Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. with the District Attorney in Williamsport about the arrests.

