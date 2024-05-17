Residents push back on proposed oil and gas project near Aurora Reservoir

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Aurora residents made it clear to the state on Thursday night that they do not want a proposed oil and gas project to move forward in the area.

The Colorado Energy and Carbon Management Commission hosted a public hearing Thursday night regarding the Lowry Ranch Comprehensive Area Plan, which would bring 166 oil wells to a 32,000 square-acre portion of Arapahoe County.

Polis signs compromise with oil and gas industry

A packed crowd of residents let the commission know this project is unwanted for a number of reasons. Rachel Markowitz moved to the area around Aurora Reservoir several years back.

“We love going out there,” she said. “We love walking the dog, going to the beach” — activities she worries would be taken away from her family by the Lowry Ranch plan.

Civitas: Oil and gas project would bring $235M in tax revenue

Markowitz was one of many residents who took to the podium Thursday night in front of the commission at the first public hearing hosted for this project, designed for people “to speak with the commission about their concerns about potential oil and gas developments that could impact their community,” said Megan Castle, community relations supervisor for the commission.

FOX31 contacted Civitas, the company in charge of the proposal, for comment but did not receive a response. According to the project’s website, oil and gas production on the site would generate $235 million in tax revenue for Arapahoe County.

Anti-fracking sign outside of a public hearing

It’s money that residents like Markowitz said would not be worth the potential negative impacts on the environment.

“Air, water, soil, wildlife, wildfires, you name it,” Markowitz said. “The list keeps going on and on and on.”

Her biggest concern is the potential impact on air quality.

“My children suffer from severe asthma and respiratory issues,” Markowitz said.

3,000 feet not enough distance for Aurorans nearby

Civitas said on the project website that the nearest well to a neighborhood or the Aurora Reservoir would be about 3,000 feet, which it says exceeds Colorado’s state standards.

Residents believe that is not enough distance.

“It’s going to be less than a mile from my front door,” Markowitz said.

FOX31 Newsletters: Sign up to get breaking news sent to your inbox

She hopes her message will be taken into consideration.

“I want the ECMC to deny the Lowry Ranch CAP. Period,” Markowitz said.

The next chance for public comment regarding the Lowry Ranch Comprehensive Area Plan comes at the end of June via virtual hearing. People can also provide feedback at any time by contacting the Colorado Energy and Carbon Management Commission.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.