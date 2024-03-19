Residents, parents, teachers and students protest West Shore School District meeting with law firm

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – West Shore School District community members, parents, teachers and even students are worried about its school board meeting privately with a law firm called Independence Law Center.

Earlier this month our Seth Kaplan talked with concerned parents in the Dover Area School District about the district hiring that same law firm.

“The Independence Law Center…there a Christian law firm whose free advice as led to other school districts facing very expensive lawsuits for the policies, they helped shape. Policies that have restricted books and targeted LGBTQIA students,” said parent and organizer Danielle Gross.

The West Shore School District school board help a private, what they call, informational session with the Independence Law Center.

Central Pennsylvania man wins Pennsylvania Lottery $1,000 a week for life

“I think that there is a hidden agenda to get another law firm involved in the district…these board members, Heidi and Mrs. Cox are claiming to be transparent, wanted to be transparent in their sights for getting the position and are not transparent having closed-door meetings,” said parent and teacher Jennifer Gilmore.

Those worried gathered outside the district’s administrative building holding signs in protest of the school board meeting with the firm.

“I happen to have an amazing nine-year-old. She is bright, she is compassionate, and she is kind. But more importantly, she’s angry. When I explain to her what was happening and what the ILC has done in other schools, her immediate reaction was expressing concern for her peers. Her best friends who practice Islam, for her friends who might not fit into heterosis,” said parent Jessy Aumiou’xx.

A Dover Area School District parent was at the protest because earlier this month that district’s school board confirmed they hired the Independence Law Center to work on unspecified policies at no charge to the district.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

WHTM Severe Weather Alerts

“I wanted to come support what they are doing here, I think this is a great turnout and we are all going through the same issues right now with the ILC and we need to stand together and let everyone know that there are a lot of parents and residents who are concerned about what’s happening,” said Dover parent Kara Hetrick.

The school district posted a statement on its website.

School board president, Heidi Thomas, shared a statement with abc27 news.

“Last year our school district was sued because of policies that caused distrust with parents and do not appear to comply with the law. I, and the number of new school board members who are elected this past December want to improve policy to cultivate more transparency and trust between parents and the district not only to avoid lawsuits and the resulting liability, because we believe increasing trust between the school and parents will ultimately result in a better environment for staff, and better education for students. I believe the independence law center has expertise in this area, and will help protect our school from liability, and increase trust, and do so in a fiscally responsible way since they would perform their legal services pro bono for our school district.”

Gilmore says this to the school board, “I ask the board members that are either in the middle or on the other side of what Mrs. Thomas and Mrs. Cox would like to bring to this district and this community to stand against them.”



For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.