Residents near State Line hope for changes on U.S. 54

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Residents near U.S. 54 at State Line often witness wrecks at the intersections.

A Northeast El Paso resident, who asked to keep her identity hidden due to an ongoing proceeding, spoke with KTSM and said her life was changed after getting in a crash along U.S. 54 at State Line.

“We’re lucky to be alive. I’ve had four surgeries and I’ve lost almost 80 percent mobility to my hand,” the resident said.

She said that for the average person who needs to take I-10 to go to work, needs to take U.S. 54, or drive a longer commute.

She also told KTSM that she’s lived in the area for seven years and hoped nothing would happen, but said it was just a matter of time.

KTSM asked for her recommended changes, and she said she’d like for there to be more police patrol, more lights and indicators letting drivers know there are lights ahead.

KTSM reached out to TxDOT regarding that part of town and if any changes would be made.

Jennifer Wright, a spokesperson for TxDOT, said they agree the intersection is dangerous and a project is already designed for an extended roundabout.

“It would reduce conflict points and eliminate T-bone crashes in that location. And in the meantime, we are evaluating other potential solutions in the short-term,” Wright said.

The El Paso Police Department was able to provide KTSM a statement on the data of fatal crashes along that intersection:

“Last two years, three fatal crashes. There was a total of four people killed in those three crashes.”

In addition, there were two fatal crashes in 2024 and one in 2023, according to the statement.

