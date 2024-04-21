Residents near burning Tri-Cities cold storage warehouse evacuated as wind spreads embers

People in part of Finley were told to leave their homes and businesses immediately Sunday afternoon as black smoke billowed over the neighborhood downwind of a fire at Lineage Logistics.

Blowing embers were spreading and starting fires in pallets and natural vegetation nearby, said Jenna Kochenauer, spokesperson for Benton Fire District 1 shortly before 2 p.m. in a social media video. Several natural cover fires had started, she said.

Benton County Sheriff’s Office said roads in the area had been closed. They included Piert Road from Lechelt Road to Bowles Road and Bowles Road from Lechelt Road to Finley Road.

The fire started around 5:15 a.m. Sunday in a freezer at the Lineage Logistics cold storage facility at 224905 E. Bowles Road, Kennewick, Kochenauer said. Sprinklers went off in the building, she said.

About 1 p.m. the fire had extended into the roof, Kochenaur said.

As the wind picked up Sunday afternoon, firefighters switched from working to extinguish the fire to working to keep it from spreading.

The evacuation area was south of East Bowles Road between roughly Piert Road near the Columbia River west to near Finley Road.

The evacuation area in Finley is outlined in red.

Benton County Fire District 1 crews fought the fire initially, and crews from other Benton County districts, plus Franklin County and Walla Walla County districts, and Richland, Pasco and Kennewick firefighters were assisting Sunday afternoon.

The billows of black smoke from the cold storage facility could be seen from miles away by midafternoon. The smoke was visible to the north at Connell and to the south across the Oregon state line.

Plumes of smoke from a fire at the Lineage Logistics warehouse near the Columbia River in Finley and natural cover fires that started as embers spread could be seen for miles on Sunday afternoon.

The plume of smoke from the Lineage Logistics warehouse fire in Finley as seen across the Columbia River at Sacajawea State Park about 4 p.m. Sunday.

The plume from a freezer warehouse fire in Finley can be seen from a backyard several miles away.

Crews from Benton County Fire District 1 began battling a fire at a freezer warehouse in Finley at about 5 a.m. on Sunday.