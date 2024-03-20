Residents out money after scams and other reports

Mar. 20—Deputies received a report of a person who was scammed out of several thousand dollars at 10:07 a.m. Tuesday on Broadway in Hartland.

Police received a report of a person who was scammed out of money at 9:06 a.m. Tuesday on East Main St. in Albert Lea. The incident reportedly occurred overnight Sunday.

Antenna reported stolen

Police received a report at 6:11 p.m. Tuesday that someone had stolen an antenna off of a motorhome and tried to take the seal out around a window at 1017 James Ave.

Juvenile cited for marijuana

One juvenile was cited for underage possession of marijuana at 11:36 p.m. Tuesday at 300 Johnson St.