Residents in Mason demand community benefits agreement from Ford, BlueOval City

As Ford Motor Company's $5.6 billion investment in BlueOval City continues making headway on constructing its mega site in Stanton, locals in a neighboring town are demanding legally binding protections from Ford.

"Blue Oval Good Neighbors," a coalition of residents, elected officials, faith leaders, and environmentalists, gathered on the morning of Juneteenth to publicly call on Ford to secure racial and economic equity for the community.

Manufacturing electric vehicle batteries and what Ford calls its next-generation electric-powered F-150 trucks, the BlueOval site is expected to create nearly 6,000 jobs.

More: What are housing options in Jackson for future BlueOval workers?

More: Megasite Authority of West Tennessee approves Blue Oval suppliers

More: 'Being a good neighbor:' BlueOval City officials talk community impact, jobs

The coalition began meeting with Ford members in 2022, following the announcement in 2021 but demanded private negotiations starting this year.

Members says that, since the beginning of the year, its attempts to reach Ford have been met with silence.

The coalition's demands were made public during a press conference outside of the Cedar Grove Missionary Baptist Church.

Located 12 miles west of the BlueOval project, Mason has a population of about 1,300 residents. More than 500 local signatures have been gathered in support of the community entering into a legally-binding community benefits agreement with Ford.

The agreement would include the provision of affordable housing opportunities, union jobs and environmental protection for water sources.

Mason's population is 70% Black, according to the most recent census data, and concerns over racial disparities related to the BlueOval project were discussed at length.

In anticipation of BlueOval's rapidly approaching opening in 2025, the coalition is attempting to curb perceived negative impacts of the site.

A meaningful seat at the table

Eloise Thompson is a multi-generational, lifelong resident of Mason and a member of the coalition.

She, among other speakers, voiced notions of protecting the historically black legacy of the community.

"We're excited for the project, but again, we must take actions to guarantee that our communities and the black folks here are able to stay together, protect our deep ties to the land, and be a part of the generational wealth that has been promised," she said.

"That's why we're fighting for a legally binding community benefits agreement that gives us a meaningful seat at the table and the opportunity to keep our communities together."

The provision of the affordable housing component stems from concerns over increasing rent costs, leading to the potential displacement of residents.

Calls for environmental protection are sparked by health concerns regarding potential harmful chemicals on nearby residents and the millions of gallons of water per day that the BlueOval plant will use to operate.

Benny Overton, a member United Auto Workers union, spoke to the importance of union jobs.

"The reason we stand by the Blue Oval Good Neighbors is because we know the power of a contract. In a union, we sign a contract to ensure that workers have rights and benefits for years and generations to come," Overton said.

He says that a community benefits agreement is no different.

In honor of Juneteenth

Following the Civil War and in compliance with the Emancipation Proclamation, the last group of enslaved individuals in Galveston, Texas were notified of their freedom on June 19, 1865, which sparked the celebration of Juneteenth.

"In 2022 when Ford was beginning to move in, our charter was at risk, which would have silenced hundreds of black voices in the area. Just like our ancestors did, we fought back and maintained our charter," Alderwoman Virginia Rivers said.

Intentionally scheduled on Juneteenth, Rivers says the coaliton's public expression of its demands is indicative of the fight for liberation that the holiday commemorates

"Juneteenth is an important day for people of West Tennessee and Mason because it's about liberation and self-determination for Black folks," she said.

This article originally appeared on Jackson Sun: Mason residents demand racial and economic equality from Ford