Residents of Los Angeles neighborhood feeling ‘unsafe’ after multiple home break-ins

A homeowner in Mar Vista is speaking out after their house was broken into for the fourth time in five years.

The victim was at dinner with their family when the break-in occurred around 5:30 p.m. on April 20.

When the family arrived back home, their home had been ransacked. The suspects took everything from appliances to a firearm. The thieves had gone through everything, throwing the victims’ belongings around the house.

“It makes me feel pretty unsafe,” the homeowner said to KTLA 5’s Omar Lewis.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirms there were numerous break-ins in the area on April 20, and many of the victims say the burglars used the same method.

Security footage obtained by KTLA shows a woman walking up to the home with a mask on and knocking on the door. When it’s confirmed that no one is in the house, multiple men arrive moments later and smash their way into the home.

The same group is seen in several videos and pictures of the thieves posted online. The group of burglars is seen fleeing the scene in a white Honda SUV in the security footage.

Residential burglaries have been on the rise over the past year in Los Angeles, with home break-ins increasing by 4.5% compared to 2023.

