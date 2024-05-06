Residents hold rally outside of Central Valley congressman’s fundraiser. Here’s why

Local residents and advocates called on Rep. John Duarte, R-Modesto, to support the Biden’s administration’s budget that would support lowering housing costs.

Central Valley constituents and advocacy groups rallied April 25 to demand that Duarte act to lower the high costs of housing impacting thousands of Californians. The rally coincided with a downtown Modesto political fundraiser hosted by Duarte, who by deadline did not respond to requests for comment for this article.

“Our communities are suffering due to a lack of affordable housing options. We urge Congressman Duarte to support initiatives that alleviate this crisis and ensure every individual has access to safe, stable and affordable housing. It’s time Rep. Duarte puts the interests of working families in his district before the corporate interests of his wealthy donors,” said Pedro Ramirez, a Central Valley community organizer.

The rally of a dozen or so people also marked the first anniversary of Duarte’s vote in favor of the Default on America Act, which threatened affordable housing for more than 80,000 California families. Families would lose access to rental assistance, including older adults, people with disabilities and families with children.

A year later, Central Valley residents urged Duarte to endorse the Biden’s budget for fiscal year 2025, aimed at tackling the urgent issue of affordable housing. The budget includes proposals to:

Increase affordable housing supply through grants and tax credits for building, renovating and preserving homes.

Expand the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit.

Offer tax credits for first-time homebuyers and middle-class families.

Assist first-generation homebuyers with down payments.

Increase funding for rural affordable housing.

The president’s budget offers grants and tax credits to help more people afford homes, support veterans and foster care graduates and assist first-time homebuyers, many of whom live in the Central Valley.

Irene Kao, executive director of Courage California and Valley Families Unite, highlighted findings from their 2020 polling in California’s 13th Congressional District, which includes Modesto and Merced. According to the survey, housing affordability ranked as the second most significant concern, following issues related to jobs and the economy at No. 1.

“We’re really calling on [Duarte] to do the right thing, which is to vote for the budget and make housing more affordable for residents of the district,” Kao said.

Reports from the California Housing Partnership Corporation show a gap of nearly 35,000 affordable housing units in Fresno alone, with the National Low Income Housing Coalition estimating a countywide shortfall of 41,000 units.

Moreover, around 45% of households in Central Valley counties are renters, grappling with difficulties amplified by the housing crisis. About 2,000 individuals are homeless in Stanislaus County alone, according to data from Stanislaus Community System of Care.

Kim Warmsly, executive director of the National Association of Social Workers, expressed her belief that the administration’s budget will profoundly affect the community.

She noted significant housing inequities in the Central Valley, particularly impacting vulnerable groups like essential workers. Warmsly emphasized that these workers face stiff competition from individuals with higher salaries who can work remotely from home.

“I think that now really is time to work across party lines and come together collaboratively to really echo and champion the needs of the people,” Warmsly said.