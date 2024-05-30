Residents at Himbola Apartments furious, been without gas utilities for almost a week

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Some residents at Himbola Manor Apartments in Lafayette are furious; they have been without gas utilities for almost a week.

Atmos Energy representative Jena Roussel explained they received a call from Himbola Management about a gas leak on Saturday, May 25. For safety reasons, the utility company shut off the gas service until Himbola completes the repairs. The pipe to be repaired sits on Himbola’s end of the piping, therefore, they are responsible for its repair.

“Once we hear back from the apartment that the repairs are completed and everything has been inspected, we will get back out there and coordinate with them to get all the gas turned back on,” Roussel said.

Some residents in the apartment complex prefer to remain anonymous due to fear of eviction. However, they’re willing to speak up. One resident reported the stove isn’t working, and the hot water runs cold.

“We try to make it by boiling our water in the microwave using a bowl or something, that’s difficult. How are we supposed to keep washing our stuff like that?” an anonymous resident said.

Some don’t have family nearby but some do.

“Can’t take no bath or nothing, can’t cook and it’s been since Friday,” an anonymous resident added.

News 10 contacted the Office of Louisiana Public Service Commissioner Craig Green. Green informed News 10 that his office reached out to Atmos and stated they’re in touch with management who anticipates the issue should be resolved this week.

Such calls into Atmos Energy are treated as priority calls.

“We send out our Techs at any time on weekends and after hours until we get service turned back on for those customers,”

Councilman Elroy Broussard said he spoke with management who said Himbola will have a plumber on site first thing Thursday morning.

