Residents gather in Port Byron to discuss carbon capture pipeline

People gathered in Port Byron to discuss concerns over a carbon capture pipeline proposal.

Wolf Carbon Solutions withdrew its plan to build a carbon capture pipeline running through parts of Scott and Clinton Counties in Iowa and parts of Rock Island and Henry Counties in Illinois. The company intends to refile its plan.

Illinois state lawmakers moved forward with a plan to issue a moratorium on building carbon dioxide pipelines. If the plan passes, pipelines would be on hold until new federal safety regulations are in place.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHBF - OurQuadCities.com.