Residents Frustrated With City Council After No Discussion On Proposed Marker | April 16, 2024 | News 19 at 10 p.m.

TechCrunch

Zypsy, a design firm with a track record of helping early-stage startups, has launched a new and somewhat unique venture investment program. It will be offering 10 startups up to $100,000 of brand and product design services, spanning 8 to 10 weeks of engagement, for no cash payment. "After the initial 8 to 10 weeks program, we work on a retainer with cash depending on the further project needs," Kaz Tamai, co-founder and CEO of Zypsy, told TechCrunch.