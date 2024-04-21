6 people, 1 dog displaced in DC fire

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — DC Fire and EMS said that crews were in Northwest D.C. on Sunday afternoon for a fire.

In a post on the X platform just after 3:20 p.m., officials said that firefighters were in the 2400 block of 17th St. NW.

Smoke was reported to be coming from a bedroom. The building’s occupants were evacuated.

In an update made at 4:20 p.m., DC Fire and EMS said three adults, three kids and one dog were displaced. The Red Cross was notified to help.

That block of 17th Street was closed for the response.

