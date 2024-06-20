Residents evacuated overnight after man dumps gas in Chambersburg home

Residents in an apartment complex were asked to evacuate in the middle of the night after a neighbor dumped gasoline in one of the units and threatened to set it ablaze, according to Chambersburg Police.

Police responded to the 500 block of Hollywell Avenue at about 12:33 a.m. Thursday for a reported disturbance.

A person said Rayvon McLaughlin, 50, poured gasoline inside their apartment and threatened to burn it down, according to the police report. The person said McLaughlin fled the home after they prevented him from starting a fire.

Police called Chambersburg Fire Department for assistance due to the spilled gas.

Upon finding that the fumes from the gas were "extremely concentrated," fire officials called for four neighboring apartments to be evacuated until the fumes dissipated, according to police.

Chambersburg Fire Chief Dustin Ulrich, however, told the Public Opinion that only two people in the apartment where the gas was present were ultimately required to leave their residence. They returned after about an hour.

Inhaling gasoline fumes can irritate the lungs and cause breathing problems, according to healthline.com. A person exposed to gas fumes is also at risk for carbon monoxide poisoning.

McLaughlin returned to the active scene and police immediately took him into custody, police said.

He is charged with causing catastrophe, which is a felony, and a misdemeanor count each of simple assault and terroristic threats, according to court records.

McLaughlin spent the rest of the night in Franklin County Jail and will remain there until he is able to post bail, which Magisterial District Judge Jody Eyer set at $75,000, according to the police report and court records.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. July 2 in Franklin County Central Court, which takes place in courtroom 6 at the Franklin County Judicial Center in Chambersburg.

This article originally appeared on Chambersburg Public Opinion: Franklin County residents evacuated after man dumps gas in apartment