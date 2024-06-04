Residents encouraged to report, seek help for severe storm damage

Jun. 3—Anderson County Emergency Management Director Christina Crockett is asking residents who sustained heavy damage to their properties or business due to severe storms since April 26 to fill out a survey on the Texas Division of Emergency Management's Individual State of Texas Assessment Tool, known as iSTAT.

"These self-submitted surveys help officials connect affected Texans with recovery resources and assist with determining eligibility for federal disaster assistance," she said. "County jurisdictions can use their unique login to review iSTAT Dashboards which allow immediate access to assess the scale and severity of disaster, view specific property information, photos and GIS data."

The Texas Division of Emergency Management will use the same iSTAT data to facilitate potential funding streams that may be available depending on the disaster.

Extensive damages from recent storms led Anderson County Judge Carey McKinney to sign a disaster declaration Friday for the severe weather that has been ongoing since April 26. This declaration was made a week after Gov. Greg Abbott's announcement reporting that President Joe Biden amended the Presidential Disaster Declaration for Texas counties impacted by severe weather and flooding that has plagued much of the state.

"The partial approval for FEMA assistance will help provide critical aid to communities across our state who have been impacted by recent severe storms," Abbott said. "I thank our federal partners for continuing to work with us to ensure Texans have the resources needed to recover and rebuild."

This partial approval authorizes all categories of work under the Federal Emergency Management Agency's Public Assistance program for designated counties to use grant funding for emergency work and repair or replacement of disaster-damaged public infrastructure. The grant funding afforded under FEMA's Public Assistance program helps cover expenses for debris removal, emergency protective measures, roads and bridges, water control facilities, public buildings and contents, public utilities, parks, recreational and other facilities.

Anderson County is included in the counties eligible for FEMA's Public Assistance program.

Abbott also continues to direct the Texas Division of Emergency Management to work with local, state and federal partners to ensure all other Texas counties that meet their federally-set public assistance thresholds are added to this federal declaration.

Qualifying Texans who have been impacted are eligible to apply for FEMA Individual Assistance Program funding to assist with expenses such as temporary housing, emergency home repairs, uninsured and underinsured personal property losses, disaster legal services, disaster unemployment assistance, and medical, dental, and funeral expenses caused by the disaster.