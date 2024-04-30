Residents encouraged to report property damage after storms

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) said people can report property damage caused by the severe weather online with their damage assessment survey.

“When it is safe to do so, Texans are urged to self-report property damage using TDEM’s damage assessment reporting tool,” said Texas Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd. “This process will help officials determine resource needs, learn about the kind of damage sustained, and work to determine eligibility for disaster assistance.”

People can access the damage survey by visiting the TDEM website and clicking “April 26- Ongoing Severe Weather Event.”

