Residents on edge as teens on e-bikes terrorize the South Bay

Residents remain on edge as groups of teenagers riding e-bikes continue terrorizing South Bay communities.

Multiple law enforcement agencies have responded to reports of unruly teenagers on bikes riding recklessly on streets.

The teens typically ride together in large groups along the Manhattan Beach, Hermosa Beach and Redondo Beach strands near the piers.

Some bystanders said they’ve been assaulted or harassed by the bikers as they ride recklessly around town.

“It seems like they don’t pick on people who would be able to take them,” said Michael Marino, a Redondo Beach resident. “They’ll pick easy targets.”

Social media videos of the bikers show many are often traveling at excessive speeds.

A biker riding recklessly, creating skidmarks on a busy road in Hermosa Beach. (Hermosa Beach Police Department)

An illegally operated pocket bike being impounded by authorities. (Hermosa Beach Police Department)

HERMOSA BEACH, CA-NOVEMBER 10, 2023, 2023:A boy rides his e-bike on the Strand in Hermosa Beach. In Hermosa Beach, it’s against city code to use electric power on the Strand, but many e-bike riders do so anyway. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

HERMOSA BEACH, CA-NOVEMBER 10, 2023, 2023:A roller blader hitches a ride on the back of an e-bike, while on the Strand in Hermosa Beach. In Hermosa Beach, it’s against city code to use electric power on the Strand, but many e-bike riders do so anyway. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

HERMOSA BEACH, CA-NOVEMBER 10, 2023, 2023:People ride an e-bike on the Strand in Hermosa Beach, going 14 mph, which is over the posted speed limit of 8 mph. In Hermosa Beach, it’s against city code to use electric power on the Strand, but many e-bike riders do so anyway. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Video from Hermosa Beach police showed a biker swaying back and forth while intentionally making skid marks along a street filled with traffic.

Recently, police confirmed they’ve written dozens of citations and have impounded electric motorcycles and pocket bikes being operated illegally.

Longtime residents said the issue has become more notable over the past few months.

“I’ve seen groups of them messing with people, harassing people, yelling profanities and even beating on people,” said Marino. “You want to mess around as a kid and stuff, but I feel like it’s a lot of freedom and responsibility to have one of those [e-bikes] because it’s basically like a motorcycle.”

Other neighbors noted there doesn’t seem to be much policing of e-bike riders and those who violate the rules of the road.

“You’re giving kids the opportunity to hurt themselves,” said Shayne Mclaughlin, a Redondo Beach resident. “There’s no real regulations. You have law enforcement with their hands tied. They’re either doing serious crimes and having to work that or trying to battle these violations with these youth.”

“Even today, I experienced a few kids who seemed to have kind of an, “I don’t care attitude,” said Victor Leon, a Redondo Beach resident. “If you’re driving a car and you get pulled over for speeding or drinking and driving, you’ll get taken in and they take your vehicle. I think if you do that a few times, then maybe [the bikers] will get the message.”

Authorities have continued monitoring the areas for any “reckless and illegal behavior” including patrolling neighborhoods, local schools, parks, the strand and beaches.

With the summer months coming up, police said they expect to see an uptick in belligerent activity from these bike crews.

“We are absolutely listening to the community’s concerns and are doing everything possible to proactively enforce reckless riding of e-bikes and motorcycles throughout the city,” said Hermosa Beach police.

Councilmembers in Manhattan Beach previously voted to ban e-bikes from being ridden on sidewalks, plazas, the Greenbelt and grass areas, instituting a 15-mile-per-hour speed limit and fines of up to $1,000.

Anyone who spots a biker harassing bystanders or riding on the roads recklessly is asked to report the incident to local law enforcement.

